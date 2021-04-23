Hilary Duff to tell her children how she met their father in the sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’

The fans of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ have reason to be celebrating these days. Variety has confirmed that the Hulu platform has commissioned a sequel, at least “emotional”, to the sitcom that will be titled ‘How I Met Your Father’ and that will star Hilary Duff. ‘How I Met Your Mother’ came to CBS in 2005 to become one of the most successful sitcoms of this century, coming to receive the consideration of being the generational heir to ‘Friends’. In Spain we could see the 9 seasons through Neox, until 2014, when Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) revealed to all of us the identity of the mother of his children during the last season, almost 200 episodes later.

Now, the story will go about trying to find out who the father of Sophie’s children is, a character that Hilary Duff will play. Sophie will tell this story from 2021, recalling the days when she was staying with her young close group of friends in the Big Apple, as they tried to find their place in the world.. The love affairs of the characters will be narrated from the current perspective, under the frenzy of dating apps, and will go less to bars, like the series of yesteryear. According to the same medium, sources close to this project that is beginning to germinate do not assure that the plot will have a direct relationship with the original series.

But those who will be supervising will be the creators of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, who will serve as executive producers. At the helm will be the directors of ‘This Is Us’ and creators of ‘With love, Victor’, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. 20th Century Television, as it did with the original sitcom, will handle production, which will also feature Hilary Duff.

Duff and the showrunners have already spoken

This is not the first attempt to make a sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’. Already in 2013, CBS commissioned a pilot, also following the father’s story, starring Greta Gerwig and with Meg Ryan as the narrator, although it did not go further. Now it will be different, and those responsible for the future series have already referred to the project. Duff stated that she was fortunate enough “in my career to play some wonderful characters and I am looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie”, and her enthusiasm to join him as soon as possible: “As a big fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, I am honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig will entrust me with the sequel to their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant , and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all their genius, “he said.

Aptaker and Berger, the future showrunners, also spoke about the project for the first time: “Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionized the half-hour comedy, and we are so honored to carry the torch to the next generation., And none other than Hilary Duff! We can’t wait for the public to meet Sophie and her team, and to see how they thrive and find love in today’s New York, “they said.