Hilary Duff to star in sequel to How I Met Your Mother

Yep. Hilary Duff will star in the sequel to How I Met Your Mother, which will be called How I Met Your Father. HA! How original, right?

According to Variety, the synopsis is as follows: “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that takes us to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close group of friends are in the middle of seeing who they are, what they want in life, and how to fall in love in the age of unlimited apps and options. “

That is, it is a copy of How i met your mother but with a protagonist and in the modern era. Woow!

A source said that “it is not yet known how or if the new show will be linked to the original series.”

Hilary, for her part, expressed her excitement at being part of the project:

“I have been incredibly lucky in my career to make wonderful characters and I look forward to playing the role of Sophie,” Hilary said in a statement. “As a huge How I Met Your Mother fan, I am honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig believed in me with their baby sequel. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all their genius. Here just being an excited fan to join the Hulu Originals and 20th family. I realize that it is a big challenge and I am excited to be there! “

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are the creators of the series, and they will be working alongside writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

The original series How I Met Your Mother ran on CBS from 2005 to 2014, starring Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan.

