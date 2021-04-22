Hilary Duff to star in sequel to “How I Met Your Mother”

The US platform Hulu, which in other markets operates under the Disney + Star brand, confirmed this Wednesday that it will produce this fiction with the same “sitcom” format of the series that Josh Radnor and Neil Patrick-Harris starred in for nine seasons.

“As a huge fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ I am humbled and even a little nervous,” Duff said in a statement.

Hilary Duff. (Instagram / Hilary Duff.)

The actress will play Sophie in a plot that will begin in the near future to travel to the present year 2021, when the character lived with her group of friends at a time when internet applications revolutionized the way to meet new people, the platform advanced.

In this way, the plot will update the spirit of the first series, which began in 2005 and lasted until 2014 with uninterrupted success around the world.