Hilary Duff to star in How I Met Your Mother spin-off

It is not yet clear whether this story will be connected in any way to the 2005 original. In fact, the creators of the original, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, are participating in the spin-off as executive producers. Additionally, This Is Us showrunners will also be working on this version produced by Hulu.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m really looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” Duff said.As a big fan of ‘How I Met Your Mother’, I feel honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig entrust me with the sequel to their baby, ”described the protagonist of Lizzie McGuire on the news.