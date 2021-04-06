Hilary Duff is seen again in Los Angeles after giving birth

Hilary Duff received the arrival of her sheet Mae on March 24, after a few days the actress is recovered and has resumed her routine.

Hilary Duff, her husband Matthew Koma and their children Luca and Banks shared the arrival of the youngest member of their family a few days ago.

Little Mae James Blair came to this world through a water birth that was captured by Lauren Guilford.

After being home for the first week of her delivery, Hilary left a testimonial of her joy at being a mother again on her Instagram.

Fully recovered from her delivery and wearing Chole sandals and a red butterfly print boho dress, Hilary went shopping at Target with her family.

While Banks was holding her mother’s hand, jumping and happy, Mae accompanied them from the baby carrier that was carried by her father.

To make matters worse, Hilary carried a latte in her hands while her husband pushed the cart with groceries.

The beautiful family is not only celebrating its new member, but also for the launch of Hilary’s recent children’s book entitled “My little brave girl”.