Hilarious first trailer of the series, MONSTERS AT WORK

Disney + has unveiled the first official images of MONSTERS AT WORK, the new exclusive series starring the adorable Pixar monsters

The new Disney + original series will once again feature in the Spanish version with the voices of José Mota and Santiago Segura as Mike and Sulley, the series will arrive exclusively on the streaming service on July 2.

Monsters to Work takes place the day after the Monsters, SA power plant began harvesting children’s laughter to provide energy to the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley discovering that laughter generates ten times more energy than Screams. It tells the story of Tylor Tuskmon, a young and eager monster who graduated as the best of his class from Monsters University and who always dreamed of becoming a Scarer, until he gets a job at Monsters, SA and discovers that what is cool is Laughter. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work with a group of outcast mechanics as he plans a way to become a Prankster.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation and is developed and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway (Mickey Mouse House, Planes: Rescue Team), the veteran of Disney animation. Academy Award nominee Sean Lurie (Inner Workings) is the producer, and Kat Good (Big Hero 6: The Series) and Steve Anderson (Finding the Robinsons) are supervising directors. Rob Gibbs (Monsters, SA) also acted as director in some of the first episodes.

Monsters to work will be available from Friday, July 2 exclusively on Disney + at this link.

