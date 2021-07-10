Hilaria Baldwin Says She’s Culturally Fluid Amid Claims She’s Not Spanish

Hate to interrupt your regularly scheduled programming, but Hilaria Baldwin just made a very interesting Instagram post that seems to address the backlash she received last year for allegedly faking a Spanish accent and pretending to be from Spain — there’s a pretty 👀 Twitter thread explaining the basis of the accusations in detail, ICYMI. Now Hilaria’s tossing in her two cents and saying those accusations don’t matter because culture is “ALLOWED TO BE FLUID.” Hot take!

Hilaria started off the post by telling followers she saw her family for the first time in two years, and everyone “talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi and very valid. We discussed belonging and how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong. “

She continued to describe herself as “multi” (as in multicultural) and discussed that it can feel “hard to belong,” but now believes that everyone has right to curate their own “individual expressions of our cultures.” She then told her followers:

“You are valid, worthy & you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable“ prove it ”conversation. You don’t owe that to anyone. Just be a good, kind human of this earth. We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique — our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs are ALLOWED TO BE FLUID. No two of us are completely alike. People will try to find reason to invalidate you, therefore their attacks seem justified in their eyes. They can hate, poke fun & shame — because you “asked for it” through your audacity to be you. What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate… so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group see your validity and belonging. We love & accept you, just as you are. You don’t need to be this and then that, switching, dancing to the beat of someone else’s drum. You can be 100% you all the time. Ebb & flow, in your brilliant fluidity, as your very legitimate you. “

People on Twitter understandably have some mixed feelings about Hilaria’s statement, claiming that she’s entitled, oblivious of her white privilege, and is trying hard to be a person of color, but her Instagram interactions are mostly positive — likely due to her limiting the the comments on the post.

Not sure of what will come of this saga, but keeping my eyes peeled for any drama that may ensue, of course.

