Alec Baldwin’s wife is pregnant again after suffering two abortions in less than a year

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin

Photo:

Mike Coppola / .

The beautiful Spanish Hilaria Baldwin he is living a very happy moment despite the period of isolation, which keeps her locked up at home trying to keep four children under the age of six entertained, after passing the first trimester of gestation of what will be her fifth offspring.

Last year was especially hard on her and her husband. after she had two miscarriages. In November the marriage lost the girl she was expecting in the fourth month of pregnancy and Now she has shared an emotional post on her Instagram account. coinciding with the date in which it should have left accounts.

“Today was the day you were due to be born and we really wanted to meet you”, the yoga teacher has recalled. “I was very afraid that this day would come, but here it is and I will be brave. We loved you very much and always will. I think of you daily and I wish that our path had been different … Mommy loves you, my sweet girl ”.

At the time, When he announced on that same platform the sad news that finally his children would not have another little brother, he tried not to collapse remembering that she had a lot of reasons to feel lucky: “We are very lucky to have four healthy children, and that is something that we will not forget ”, then pointed out.

.