Hilaria Baldwin is culturally fluent. Remember Hilaria Baldwin? Alec Baldwin’s wife who for more than a decade spoke more Spanish than paella, with a marked Spanish accent, forgot English words in her interviews, but it turns out that she was born and lived in Boston most of her life and actually is her name hillary?

Well, according to DListed, in a new Instagram post, Hilaria talks about her experience and visiting her family 2 years after the pandemic, and calls herself culturally fluent. She is Multicultural, fluent. Hilaria is culturally fluent, because although she was born in Boston, her parents retired to Mallorca, and there she spent vacations, so, she’s from both worlds, ok?

Hilaria wrote this post in English, where she talks about her experience, where she says that we are not all the same and that we all have the right to express ourselves as we want, choose our culture, language, wardrobe, who we love, etc. We all have the right to be FLUID.

“We talk about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures, multiple and very valid. We talk about belonging and how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong. When you are multiple, it can be difficult to belong. You are constantly coming and going, trying to be more this or more that. You feel like you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there may not be one that perfectly defines you. You will never quite fit in because the other parts of you shape and influence all of your parts. Nothing within you can really exist in a segregated environment. It’s not a light switch that turns on and off cleanly, but rather a sliding dial that simply switches through a rainbow of colors. We can all select our individual expressions from our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, how we present ourselves. This is the right that every person should have. People who don’t have your life experience can: 1. Accept it at face value and move on 2. Be curious and want to learn 3. Connect and find similarities to relate to What they shouldn’t do is devalue. You are valid, worthy, and don’t need to explain or get into the awkward “prove it” conversation. You don’t owe it to anyone. Be a good and kind human being on this earth. We need to normalize the fact that we are all unique: our culture, languages, sexual orientations, religions, political beliefs ARE ALLOWED TO BE FLUID. No two of us are completely the same. People will try to find a reason to invalidate you, which is why their attacks seem justified in their eyes. They may hate, mock, and be ashamed, because you “asked” for it through your audacity to be you. What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate … so if you are suffering, you should know that a loving group sees your validity and belonging. We love and accept you, just as you are. You don’t need to be this and then that, changing, dancing to someone else’s drum. You can be 100% you all the time. Ebb and flow, in your brilliant fluidity, like your very legitimate you “

So, Hilaria is culturally fluent. You can say that you are of any race, nationality, culture, because if you have had experiences in that country, and you feel from there, you are already from that place, from that culture. If nobody believes you, it doesn’t matter, because you don’t have to prove anything to anybody. HILARIOUS!

In 2020, a scandal exploded because Hilaria Baldwin was caught lying about her Spanish roots, she immediately came out to say that she never lied, that people assumed she was Spanish, said that her name was not actually Hilaria, her name is Hillary and she was born in Boston but “I had no idea” that in all his biographies (even the one on his website) he said that he was born in Mallorca. Which is super comical, because even in an interview on Hello! She mentioned it, noting that she wanted to raise her children in her native language, Spanish. Her husband, Alec Baldwin also said it proudly, even in an interview with David Letterman he said that his wife Hilaria was Spanish. HA!

They said that Alec was obsessed with Salma Hayek, which is why he noticed Hilaria when he heard her speaking with a Spanish accent. They also commented that Alec may not have known that “Hilaria la española” was really “Hillary from Boston.” Bahahahahahaha … that’s why all hysterical came out to fight with whoever reminded them.

