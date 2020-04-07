In just seven months, Alec Baldwin’s wife had to face the pain of losing two pregnancies

Hilaria Baldwin, writer and yoga instructor married to the actor Alec Baldwin, announced that she is pregnant again with the couple’s fifth child, after having suffered two miscarriages in seven months.

Hilaria announced the good news this Monday with a video on Instagram, where you can see the 36-year-old Spanish woman listening to the baby’s heartbeat thanks to an ultrasound machine.

“Turn up the volume … I’m going to let the baby talk because I have no words to express how this sound makes us feelHe said in the video description.

“We just received the great news that the baby is well and healthy. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again, “he added.

The new family member will join the couple’s four more children –Carmen Gabriela, 6 years old; Rafael Thomas, 4; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3; and Romeo Alejandro David, 2– while Alec He has another daughter, Ireland, 24, from his previous relationship with actress Kim Basinger.

Hilaria had her first miscarriage in April 2019 and another in November, the latter when she was already 4 months pregnant, at which time She said she felt “devastated”, although very lucky “for having 4 healthy babies.”

Last February it also revealed that was receiving help from a psychologist after her second loss, and in an essay written for Glamor magazine in January, he talked about the mental process with which he overcame the tough episode.

“I had to tell myself that I deserved to heal and be happy again. This lesson became my mantra. (…) Processing and going through mourning was important, but I didn’t have to condemn myself to a life of emotional punishment and suffering, “ stressed.

