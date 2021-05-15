Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin’s Baby Eduardo Has Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin Claps Back Over Baby No. 6 Criticism

Hilaria baldwin took to Instagram to share her and her husband Alec baldwin‘s baby boy Edward‘s recent health scare.

Sharing a photo of herself in a blue surgical mask with Eduardo on her lap, she wrote, “We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare. “

The yoga instructor also explained what the camera didn’t show, writing, “This was after he was better, the vomit on my clothes had dried, and my friend sent a pic to Alec (who is away working) to let him know it was going to be ok. I’m grateful to you, doctors and nurses and other healthcare professionals. I won’t mention your names here, but you know who you are, and I hope how much my heart is connected to your care and kindness. “