Hikikomori: the reason behind the thousands of Japanese living in absolute loneliness

More and more Japanese are choosing to adopt hikikomori as a way of life to avoid anxiety and social embarrassment.

A silent epidemic It has plagued Japan for decades. Sad, anguished and increasingly lonely, some young people decide impose absolute isolation on themselves. Faced with the pressure of the environment, people take the conscious decision no longer participate in society: they become a kind of urban hermits. This social phenomenon is known as hikikomori: the manifestation of acute, widespread, irremediable social phobia.

The word comes from two roots in Japanese: derived from the verb hiki, which translates as “backing out“; and komori, which means “be inside“. It was originally coined by the psychiatrist Tamaki Saito, to name those young people who, although did not suffer from mental illness as such, they decided to stop interacting with society. In his deep and prolonged anguish, he stalled in their rooms for years. This is how it works today.

A self-imposed isolation

East Social phenomenon it is not new to the Japanese. On the contrary, extensive studies have been conducted regarding the psychiatric and psychological profile of people who take hikikomori as a way of life. At present, they are known to be mostly young men who, suffocated by social pressure, decide isolate yourself completely.

At first glance, this may appear to be a Easy way to escape your personal problems. However, the opposite is true: the stress of reaching impossible standards of perfection surpasses them. Abstinence from having contact with the world seems, at least, the healthiest way to cope with depression generated by the pain of never be enough.

This problem first attracted the attention of the scientific community in the 1990s. Right then, the country was facing a economic recession, which prevented the new generations reach their work and personal goals.

Instead of facing the problem outside, a considerable number of people decided to hide in their rooms, to avoid the embarrassment of not being able to comply with what is necessary for solve the crisis. They preferred to retire, so that “the truly capable” could take over, as if they represent an obstacle to progress from the country.

Social distress and extended loneliness

The shame that suffocates the Japanese for not reaching the very high standards of demand that you live to work and academic level they have led an increasing number of people to opt for hikikomori. For them, withdrawing from society is a better option.

It seems it is sociocultural problem has migrated to other countries. For this reason, a number of common symptoms have been identified among those who opt for hikikomori:

Staying (voluntarily) at home for more than six months, without any other activity. High levels of distress, which prevent them from leading their lives in a functional way Inability to solve their own problems, as well as with their basic care needs Avoid interacting with others at all costs

The physical isolationTherefore, it is not the only way in which this social phenomenon affects people’s lives. In very extreme cases, people also abandon the internet, as they consider it a window to threats from the outside world. On the contrary, it could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Shame and trauma

The fear of open spaces and the anguish of having contact with others has spread as a national trend in Japan. The rigid system of values ​​to aspire to makes it turn impossible for the young population to function in society.

Furthermore, the pressure to comply with the collective uniformity desired overrides the political capacity of the people, as well as their need to be part of the community. Today, there is a record that the 1.2% of the national population He has decided to isolate himself in this way.

The academy and the workforce are seeing each other severely affected by the entire sectors of the population who decide cut communication with the outside completely. The feeling of personal defeat and shame before others is even stronger than the need to work or study.

With the economic and political onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the figures have turned towards other horizons that are hardly definable. Recently, the Japanese authorities instituted a Ministry of Solitude to address this increasingly widespread social problem.

