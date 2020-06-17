While messaging services such as WhatsApp or Telegram succeed in Spain, in other countries there are platforms that use millions of users and that here are somewhat unknown. This may be the case for WeChat in China or Hike in India.

Hike is a messaging platform backed by Tencent, and in early 2018 they already included the option to send money, view the horoscope or read the news without using data. Now it is time to introduce ‘HikeLand’: “a magical place to spend time online.”

Invite your friends to your “home” or meet people in the “cinema”

If the last few months have taught us anything, it is that the Internet and some services are very important to keep in touch with those loved ones who are not with us at home.

Precisely, as we can see in the presentation video, with HikeLand you can create a virtual home to invite your friends to hang out. In addition to being able to chat, it is possible to put a video on the screen and watch it together.

They plan to integrate Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney +

In The Next Web they have spoken with Kavin Bharti Mittal, CEO of the platform, who has assured that the idea is to integrate streaming services as important as Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney +.

1 / We’ve been wondering why the world is still using decade old social experiences built for the 2G world – Messaging, Feed etc → It’s time to move on Today @hikeapp we begin to change the way people hang out online. The ‘early preview’ for #HikeLand rolls out to a 100% today! pic.twitter.com/fg5sdZX2aZ – Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) June 17, 2020

This reminds me a lot of ‘Animal Crossing’, a video game that flooded social networks in the midst of a pandemic. At HikeLand the social aspect is important and, in addition to being able to invite acquaintances to our house, we can go to the “Big Screen” to see pre-selected movies with other people. It is possible to chat with anyone who is in this kind of virtual cinema and send requests to add them to your contact list.

Somewhere over the rainbow … 🌈 #ComingSoon #StayTuned #GlobalPrideCrossing pic.twitter.com/ebUle3qGnG – Global Pride Crossing 🏳️‍🌈 (@GPrideCrossing) June 16, 2020

Precisely a few hours ago Nintendo announced that the first virtual pride festival will be held this year within ‘Animal Crossing’. They will start tomorrow, June 18, and will last the rest of the month.

“Celebrations begin June 18 and last the rest of Pride Month. During this time, Animal Crossing players will be inspired to organize their own Pride parades, through the specially constructed Pride Island that features activities like a Rainbow March, a bulletin board, a hall of fame, a club and a catwalk, as well as a number of Pride clothing options that can be worn in-game. “

Let’s not forget that at the end of April the concerts that Travis Scott offered within ‘Fornite’ They broke audience records, with tens of millions of people participating simultaneously.

All this shows that there are more and more initiatives to offer more experiences and virtual meeting spaces with other people. Here the question is whether widely used platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram will end up making the leap to such a platform.

Share

Hike, the Indian rival of WhatsApp, integrates a kind of ‘Animal Crossing’ to chat and watch movies with friends