Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

The return of Atlético Morelia looks closer and closer after the businessman and former director of Chivas, José Luis Higuera, will appear in the facilities of the Morelos Stadium. The new team from Michoacán is expected to play in the Expansion League for the next semester.

Some photos began to circulate through social networks where you can see Fig tree analyzing all the property of the Cerro del Quinceo. « José Luis Higuera present at the Morelos Stadium. Everything seems to indicate that he is fine-tuning details for the presentation of Atlético Morelia« Wrote the site Extra time MX.

On the other hand, sources close to the new team explained that the former director of Chivas has everything planned so that next Friday the club’s presentation will be made to the media. For now they are only rumors, but everything is on track for the Morelia resurrected.

It is worth mentioning that the Expansion League will replace the disappeared MX Ascent; so far there are 17 teams confirmed among them the subsidiaries of Chivas and Pumaswho are the only clubs in the Liga MX in having a team in that category.