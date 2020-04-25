Rodolfo Pizarro He is focused on being an indispensable element with Miami, so that the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, has him as an infallible in his calls in 2021, when everything is normalized and the “Tri” major has activity.

The offensive midfielder, champion with Pachuca, Chivas and Monterrey, took time to chat with Líderes del Rebaño, where he assured that someone will return to the Guadalajara team to return to be champion, although for the time being he does not want this series of titles in the Teams that have been cutting, so waiting for the end of the MLS tournament, are celebrating one more championship.

In this wait for soccer to resume in the world, there have been interesting episodes on social networks, in one of many controversial messages on Twitter, José Luis Higuera was the protagonist, but he put Pizarro to the dance, who assured that the former rojiblanco manager , it needed some publicity so that it was spoken of.

“In the end we all need some marketing to keep talking about us, that’s the show.”

Pizarro recalled that all this has a background, because he did not want to leave Chivas and even prepared a speech, for when the time came to sit with Higuera and at the time Francisco Gabriel de Anda, but they did not give him time for anything.

“Before I said everything, they told me that I was not planning, that they did not count on me in the season and that they no longer had me on the team. You are not going to be in a place where they don’t love you anymore, but they didn’t let me say anything. ”

Pizarro does not give importance to the role that Higuera wants to have at times, he prefers to turn to see how good his stay in the fold left him, the love he receives on the street from the fans he meets, such as children.

“I think that being admired, admired by children, is one of the most beautiful things that can happen to a footballer.”

AJ

.