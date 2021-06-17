Higuaín was surprised by the MLS: “I thought I could play with a cigarette in my mouth”



Higuaín is tied for fourth in the MLS scorers table in 2021.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / .

The low performance of Gonzalo Higuain in his first matches with him Inter Miami in MLS have an explanation: the Argentine forward was surprised by the level of the league. Higuaín was interviewed through Twitch by ex-footballer Christian Vieri, and he told him that “thought he was going to play MLS with a cigarette in his mouth“.

“Pipita” added that the MLS soccer has similarities to Italian soccer, through which he also passed during his way through Napoli, Juventus and Milan.

“🗣️It’s a tough league, very similar to Italian football. At first, I thought here I was going to play with a cigarette in my mouth” -Higuain on of MLS pic.twitter.com/dnyWVKct4a – Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) June 15, 2021

Underestimating MLS could take its toll on the historic Argentine striker, who scored only one goal in his first nine games defending the team chaired by David Beckham.

However, his present changed once the 2021 MLS season began. Gonzalo Higuaín has scored four goals in seven games played. He ranks fourth in the scorers’ table, three scores behind Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the competition’s top scorer after nine rounds.