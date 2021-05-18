Higuaín is Inter Miami’s first Player of the Week in MLS

05/18/2021

On at 07:42 CEST

EFE / New York

The Argentine international striker Gonzalo Higuain was chosen this Monday as the Player of the Week award winner in the Professional Soccer League (MLS) of the United States, corresponding to the competition of the fifth date. Higuaín, who achieved a double with which his team Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati at home 2-3, became the first player in team history to win the award.

In addition to having his first double in MLS, the second goal was the one that made the difference in the final score by breaking the tie (2-2) when the 85th minute of regulation time was fulfilled. Before, in the 38th minute, with the score 0-1 in favor of Inter Miami, Higuaín, 33, received an assist from his brother Federico to score 0-2, after beating several defenders and finishing on goal. It was the second time that the Higuaín brothers combined in a goal; one of seven sets of brothers in MLS history to team up on a touchdown and one of two brother duos to have done it twice (along with Colombians Diego and Yimmi Chará of the Portland Timbers).

The MLS Player of the Week is selected weekly during the regular season through the media vote (75%) and fans (25%).