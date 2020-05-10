Argentine is in his native country next to his sick mother, but father denies the attacker’s departure. French also does not return, is speculated at United and may leave club

Striker Higuaín and midfielder Rabiot are controversial centers at Juventus because they have not returned to Turin and have remained in their countries. According to “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, the stay of both in Argentina and France, respectively, can still take a few more days, which disappoint leaders of the Old Lady.

The number nine was quoted to return to River Plate, but Higuaín’s father denied any possibility of a definitive return to his home country at this time and said that the athlete thinks about fulfilling his contract with the Bianconeri team. The Argentine’s bond with the Italians runs until 2021. The center forward also keeps his mother who is ill in Buenos Aires company.

Rabiot, on the other hand, is seen as a more complex case, as behind the scenes at Juventus they do not see a reason why the athlete remains in his country, since all the players who were outside Italy, with the exception of Higuaín, have already returned. The Frenchman did not have a good first season with the white shirt and is the subject of speculation at Manchester United.

Both must receive a mandatory summons from Juventus to return to the country, as individual training has already started and group sessions can start again from 18 May. Upon returning, Higuaín and Rabiot will need to go through a two-week quarantine period.

