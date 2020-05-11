The Juventus He has already returned to training to prepare for the return to competition. The ‘bianconero’ cadre gave foreigners permission to quarantine in their countries and nine of them have already returned to work: Cristiano, Khedira, Pjanic, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Douglas Costa, Szczesny, Matuidi and De Ligt. However, Gonzalo Higuaín and Adrien Rabiot have not yet returned to Turin.

05/11/2020

Act at 11:47

CEST

sport.es

The team led by Maurizio Sarri hopes to host the two players in the coming days. According to Tuttosport, the call of the foreigners does not have a deadline and an ultimatum has not been given to the players because there is still no confirmed date for the resumption of Series A. Thus, the two footballers who have not yet appeared to the club facilities, they would not be breaking any rules. Further, Higuaín would have permission to return a few days later for personal reasons that keep him in Argentina.

However, the case of Rabiot, who is training on the French Riviera, has generated unrest in the youth leadership. The movement has been appreciated as a pulse to the club to accelerate his departure to the Premier League. Several English teams would be interested in his recruitment, including Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton and Manchester United. Juve would welcome this last option to include Rabiot in the Pogba operation.

