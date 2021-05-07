Highways, highways and national roads will be paid

It is official: the Government has published its Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan sent to Brussels on Wednesday. And here it already contemplates the payment for the use of all the state highways in Spain.

May 6, 2021 (09:50 CET)

All highways, highways and national highways, payment: the Government agrees this tax.

Both national, as well as in the following steps the regional. The Government already anticipates the next payment for use of the entire national network of high-capacity roads, as collected by the new Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan already sent to Brussels through a document that includes up to 30 new initiatives that would have the approval of the European Commission.

The news, that I already we had advanced weeks ago, is thus definitively confirmed once the government has published its new plan, which is scheduled to be detailed today in an official appearance. And perhaps the most controversial measure of those contemplated will undoubtedly be this new tax for the use of roads, which is expected to be applied in Spain from the year 2024.

Highways, highways … and also national roads!

Specifically, the document sent to Brussels specifies the creation of “a payment for the use of the road network.” This new tax would thus affect the rhigh capacity state ed, that is, both highways and highways, but it also opens the door to the extension of the toll to all highways in the country, both national and regional, as stated in the Recovery Plan.

Single-lane national highways would also be paid.

At the moment, what does seem discarded is that this new tax by the use of roads it will also affect local or county roads, as they have explained to The country sources from the Ministry of Transport, being a measure of exclusive application to roads of the state network. Of course, the new rates All users will have to pay for them, from private drivers to carriers.

According to these first information, the plan of the Spanish Executive is apply this new payment on the 12,000 kilometers of state highways and highways, in order to then extend the model to 14,000 kilometers of single-lane national highways that make up the state network. Subsequently, it would be negotiated with the Autonomous Administrations its implementation in high capacity roads of its ownership.

The government provides “affordable rates” for the entire state network.

The rates will be “assumable”

The Government text Specifically, he assures that “it foresees the possible articulation of a payment mechanism for the use of state highways that could be implemented from the year 2024, seeking a social and political agreement, which means moving towards the internalization of the external costs of transport under the principle of charging the “paying user” and also the principle that “whoever pollutes, pays”.

As last reported by El País, the Government admits that this new toll will cause a rejection widespread, but defends that rates to be imposed will be “assumable, but that guarantee the financing ”.