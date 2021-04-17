Highways and highways will be paid in Spain

The Government and the EU reach an agreement to establish tolls on highways and highways that have hitherto been free. We tell you all the details.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 16, 2021 (11:45 CET)

Highways and toll roads, the government agrees with the EU

The payment for use of a road has always been a thorny issue in Spain. Tolls have always aroused great controversy. Less than a month ago, we told you that the AP-68 that connects Bilbao and Zaragoza is the fourth most expensive in Europe and that its cost per kilometer traveled is much higher than that of any other European road.

This is just one example of something that will be generalized in our country in the next years. Although in 2021 some toll roads have become free, the Government and the European Union have reached an agreement to study a pay-per-use formula for roads so far free of charges.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has been pushing for a long time European governments implement these systems, with the objective of educate drivers of the environmental impact of car use. But in Spain there is another peculiarity: our country accumulates an investment deficit in roads of 8,000 million euros.

The transport of goods by road is the sector most indicated in the future payment methods

For this reason, with small announcements and light references, politicians have long been warning that new financing will be necessary to make this infrastructure sustainable. The last has been José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, who advised that it might be necessary to request payment “For those whose traffic on these roads makes them more competitive in their activity, since they benefit from the level of infrastructure”, discarding the rest of the drivers.

At the moment, as they point out from The Economist, in the Recovery Plan that the Government will send to Brussels it is only stated that “the financing of high-capacity roads will be reviewed and an income system will be established to guarantee the necessary funds for the conservation of the state road network, “so it is not specified what final measures will be taken.

Toll roads, an unpopular measure

With the recent revisions and non-renewals in the concessions for some toll roads, Spain has released 1,304 kilometers of roads in our country from payment for the past three years. A) Yes, the weight of these highways and highways has been reduced from 18 to 11.5 percent. The comparison with other countries of the European Union is striking. 23 countries have all their high-volume roads taxed with a toll, Italy 86 percent and France 78 percent of them.

However, tolls in our country have always been a thorny issue. Last year the Government sent Brussels that the rescue of nine toll roads would cost the public treasury 1.8 billion euros, although companies in the sector and banks that were left with the debt estimate that the amount could reach 5,000 million euros.

The free alternatives have made the use of these roads testimonial and not only the ordinary citizen looks suspiciously at these measures, which have even been proposed as a formula for access to city centers.

The Spanish Confederation of Freight Transport (CETM) has already indicated that the measures that Minister Ábalos has dropped will harm his associates and that they understand that all users must contribute to the financing of the road, establishing a payment for use of it, so that it does not harm road transport.