Highway tolls can return us to secondary roads, where 75% of deaths occur

The intention of the central government to impose a toll on Spanish motorways and dual carriageways from the year 2024 It could cause an increase in the road accident rate. This is believed by groups of motorists and victims, who point out that, when the use of these roads is no longer free, there will be a transfer of conductors towards secondary roads, where the risk of having an accident -and dying- multiplies. According to the analysis carried out by 20 minutes Based on official data from the DGT, secondary roads account for 75% of the deaths on interurban roads in recent years. Despite the social rejection generated, the central executive continues to defend the “coherence” of the measure, it opens to compensate the carriers and insists that there are three years of dialogue with those involved for its implementation.

Always according to official data, between 2013 – the first year with statistics broken down by type of road for the entire State – and 2019 – the last year before the stoppage imposed by the pandemic. there have been half the accidents on highways and highways than on secondary roads. Specifically, in that period there were 21,907 accidents on highways and 61,277 on highways, adding a total of 83,184 claims. On interurban roads, meanwhile, there were 173,263 accidents, more than double. The difference between the number of fatalities from these events is also significant. In that period they have died 2,155 people on highways (545) and highways (1,610). In the other routes, the sum amounts to 6,735. That is to say, that in the secondary roads it has died three times more people than on highways and highways.

“We are concerned, of course,” explains Gema Sánchez, delegate of Stop Accidents Madrid. In a conversation with this newspaper, he assures that, in a context of “economic crisis”, the government’s movement is going to cause a transfer of drivers to “less safe” roads, where there are more accidents and where accidents cause a greater number of deaths. “We may be fine with the tax if that money is going to improve the roads themselves, including secondary ones, but there are people who cannot afford that expense“insists Sánchez, for whom” it is clear “that” the majority of fatal accidents “occur on small interurban roads.

From the European Association of Motorists they support these statements with data and look to Portugal to justify that more than likely transfer. As you recall Mario Arnaldo, president of the association, a toll system “similar to the one they want to impose here” was implemented in the neighboring country in 2010. The effect was immediate. One of the main highways in the north, he says, went from having 30,000 users to being used 19,000. A loss of 11,000 people that they went to other ways in which there was no cost. “The reduction in claims has slowed down,” he sums up, “something that could happen here.”

In statements to 20 minutes, Arnaldo recalls that the decrease in accidents and deaths in Spain started in 1989. That year, which was catastrophic due to the 109,000 accidents and 9,344 deaths that occurred, the DGT lowered the blood alcohol level and launched an information telephone line. However, the president of the Association of European Motorists believes that in improving road accidents the gradual growth of large roads also played a decisive role, “which eliminate dangers such as frontal crashes or poor visibility.” In that year there were 1,887 kilometers of expressways and highways. There are currently more than 12,600 kilometers.

“The toll is negative from a road safety point of view”, Arnaldo reasons, who also details other reasons for being against the imposition of tolls. “They say that [actualmente las carreteras] they are free, but they are not: we pay them with mechanical traction taxes, registration taxes, when we go to the workshop … “, he summarizes. He also reflects on what will happen if these roads are only maintained with tolls.” Last year, due to the state of alarm, traffic dropped by 40%. What happens? ¿That if they are not used we will not keep them? “, he asks.

Future cost of highway tolls CARLOS KINDELÁN

One cent per kilometer

On the part of the Government, the Secretary of State for Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Pedro Saura, insisted this Friday that the measure will be discussed with the sectors involved before 2024, when they propose its implementation, so that it is not done in the middle of the economic crisis derived from the pandemic. In addition, it has also raised compensation for professional transporters. And, the measure, included in the Recovery Plan presented by Spain to Brussels to receive European funds, has generated a lot of controversy.

For now, the price is unknown. The Executive is considering the option that round the cent per kilometer, which fits more into their plans than the preliminary hypotheses of the Association of Construction Companies and Infrastructure Concessionaires (Seopan) or the Association of Infrastructure Conservation and Exploitation Companies (Acex), which have suggested a cost for the user of between three and five cents per kilometer. If the price of a cent is confirmed, a Madrid-Valencia trip would cost; a Madrid-Seville, about 5.30 euros; and a Madrid-Barcelona would cost up to 6.20 euros.

The amount would go to the maintenance of the road network. In this sense, the Government recalls that in recent months highways have been “released” that have ceased to be concessioned to become dependent on the State, which now has to face their conservation at the expense of budgets. This is the case of the AP-7 between Alicante and Tarragona, the AP-4 between Seville and Cadiz and the AP-1 in Burgos. This year, it is planned to abolish, for example, the toll on the Zaragoza-Barcelona section.

Therefore, Pere Navarro, defended on Wednesday that it is fair that “who uses it” pay. In an appearance in the Senate, Navarro asked “bell the cat“and he maintained the conservation of the highways cannot be paid from the General State Budget.