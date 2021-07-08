Highway insurance; How to make it valid and what does it cover?

MEXICO CITY.- Did you know that when paying the Highway fee you insure yourself against road mishaps? In addition to speed, traveling these roads gives you a liability insurance.

But beware! To make valid highway insurance you must not lose proof of payment that they give you in the booth.

All users are covered by the risks covered in the policy, from their entry to the highways, the access or exit road distributors, right-of-way and / or gasas of the highways and / or collection bridges managed and operated by the insured (Capufe) “, reads the policy issued by GNP insurance.

Highway Civil Liability:

The Federal Roads and Bridges User Insurance (Capufe) covers you for damage caused to the highway; to other vehicles, including medical expenses for injured occupants or pedestrians, as well as funeral expenses for both the occupants and the responsible driver.

In addition, it covers damages caused by:

fall of barrier of passage. potholes animals objects on the road landslides

In these cases the insurance also covers damages caused to the highway infrastructure during the incident. In the case of crystals, a deductible of 25 percent of the value will be applied in repair sections of the damaged glass with a maximum limit of 116 UMA.

It may interest you: If your car is older than this model, you cannot process the Tourist Pass

User Civil Liability:

Capufe pointed out that the insurance policy in case of User’s Civil Liability It applies once the private insurance of the motorist exceeds the contracted amount, so you must first exhaust the insured amount, and later the civil liability will be valid.

Important: Those vehicles that do not have private insurance must pay a deductible of 7 thousand pesos to be creditors to the benefit of highway insurance.

The damages that the insurance covers are those caused to third parties:

Medical expenses for injuries as a result of the accident. Funeral expenses Damages caused to the highway infrastructure.

Important: This insurance does not cover damage to the responsible vehicle.

It may interest you: When do you have to verify? Check the calendar for the second semester of 2021

How to make the insurance valid?

To make the insurance valid, you must show in the nearest booth, after the accident occurred, The payment voucher, as well as evidence of the damage caused to the vehicle, preferably with images showing the license plate of the affected vehicles.

The driver’s license and registration card they are documents that must always travel with you.

In the event that the accident is immobilizing, the claim must be reported to the number 074 and wait for the adjuster GNP insurer (hired until December 31, 2021).

What if I don’t have proof of payment?

The insurer GNP indicates that those highway users who do not have proof of payment or cannot prove their status as users, should request a form prepared by the insurer from the adjuster, which will be analyzed to determine the origin of the claim.

When is highway insurance invalidated?

If the driver was traveling under the influences of alcohol or any drug.

When it is found that the driver was traveling at excess speed. It does not cover damage caused by vandalism or strikers.

To know all the details about the coverage offered by the GNP insurer to highway users until December 31, 2021 you can click on this link.

Find accurate information about Mexico City in Community.

Are you about to do a procedure? Check here costs and requirements.

*

sarr