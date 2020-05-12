Today’s entertainment is experiencing moments of revolution and this has led to the creation of various proposals to offer it. Within the healthy competition to offer quality products, Starzplay stands out with its next series: “Hightown”.

It is in this new program that the Puerto Rican Amaury Nolasco will have an important role. The actor, who also participated in television hits such as “Prison Break” and “CSI Miami”, chatted with this publishing house to tell us a bit about the series that touches on the delicate subject of addictions.

“‘ Hightown ’is not the typical series that tells you about narcotics, it tells you the story of an addiction but with substances that we have at home, such as controlled medications that were given to you for having your back teeth removed or for an operation. It is taken from a different point of view and I think that makes it very interesting. It may be thought that I am the bad guy in the series, but I would rather say that I am somewhat misunderstood and that can be seen as you look at the plot. ”

The Puerto Rican related how he managed to get the role and the enthusiasm that this caused him. “One day my agent came and told me that there was a casting for a series produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who has directed so many incredible movies. From there I got this idea of ​​achieving it, imagine who would not want to work with that character. Later I read the script and it seemed like a great work and it was then that I loved the idea of ​​being in the project and fortunately I succeeded. ”

Being part of “Hightown” was an achievement for Nolasco, who has a little secret about it:

“Now they don’t know, but they wouldn’t have to pay me for this, I would have done it for free (laughs). It is one of those opportunities that are worth it, this is like a dream for me and I am sure it will be one of those series that many will like. ”

To reinvent the genre

From the Puerto Rican’s point of view, this series is on a par with others that touch on a similar theme, and is ready to grab attention. “I think‘ Hightown ’touches a topic that is of interest to many, I dare say that if you liked some others like‘ Breaking Bad ’,‘ Prison Break ’or‘ Narcos ’, this is another one that will catch you. Obviously people should be asked what they like, because I know that when it comes to shows we become wrong, like supporting the drug trafficker or the one who wants to escape from prison, I think this show is out there and they may like it. ”

Safety pin

“Hightown” is ready for release through Starzplay starting May 17. The series will launch simultaneously in the United States, Europe and Latin America, obviously with Mexico among the countries that will be able to enjoy this addictive premiere.

JL

