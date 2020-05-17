I said just a couple of days ago that ‘Unit’ it did not make a big difference from other (good) series of his condition. That it is an irreproachable production that throughout its six (first) episodes complies with a good grade … but without giving the grade. A tarnished sensation that nevertheless could be caused by high expectations, by its stupendous appearance, by its evident ambition; for being from Movistar + coming after a series as round as ‘The invisible line’.

I said that ‘Unit’ did not make a big difference compared to other (good) series of his condition, as I can say the same today ‘Hightown’. That it is an impeccable production that throughout its four (first) episodes complies with a good grade … but without giving the grade. A feeling, however, that is not clouded by expectations or its appearance, still less by its ambition or being the same weekend, to come after another series not as round as ‘Unit’.

If we can affirm that ‘Unit’ offers what is expected under the guise of being somewhat less than expected, ‘Hightown’ offers what is expected under the guise of being just what is expected. The expected, the expected; more or less the usual, without therefore the relative contempt that offers more or less the usual, and not much more than expected and expected. That Jerry Bruckheimer’s productions have never been characterized by breaking molds, but by having known how to exploit them (often literally).

‘Hightown’ It is set in the iconic Cape Cod and follows Jackie Quiñones, an agent of the National Fisheries Service investigating a murder that is not her responsibility while trying to stay sober, and Sergeant Ray Abruzzo, member of the Inter-institutional Narcotics Unit in charge from research that hardly has any kind of life outside of work. A closed and very particular environment and two strange “complexes” forced to understand each other sooner or later.

The moment when the memory of ‘Iron’ It returns to the front page, in an investigation that, as in the fantastic series of the Coira brothers, plays its protagonists with the usual “nothing is what it seems” of the genre, giving the viewer at least one ace in advance. And is that like the fantastic series starring Candela Peña and Darío Grandinetti, ‘Hightown’ It does not make its actions so much dependent on the resolution of its mystery, as on the need to fit into the world of its protagonists.

At least from what was seen in its first four episodes (out of a total of eight), ‘Hightown’ He succeeds in leaving the development of the story to his characters. In that it is the description of these that sets the pace and moves forward a narration that it seeks, and manages to be more solid and consistent than surprising or shocking. That it manages to be above all, and more importantly, what it pretends to be while strolling us along that Cape Cod that refers me to the Mardi Grass of ‘Monkey Island’.

‘Hightown’ It does not make a big difference with respect to other (good) series of its condition, nor does it pretend or attempt it, in a discourse that, like that of the own ‘Iron’, it gets stronger there where the ‘Unit’ it ends up showing itself weaker: In its scarce and relative lack of ambition. Or rather, in his humility as a television series that is applied in doing his job in such a way that in addition to not just “just” doing his job, he is enjoying charging for a job well done.

That after all, you feel like staying for a long time on the iconic Cape Cod. Not necessarily because of what he tells or how he tells it, nor because his characters or his actions arouse passions. But in the same way that, now more than ever, you want to meet someone for a beer on a terrace. It may not be anything special that will survive in the memory of that passing moment. But during that moment you will enjoy it as if it were going to do it.