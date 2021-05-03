Highlights of the 6 Hours of Spa of the WEC 2021

The long-awaited start of the hypercar era The WEC did not disappoint anyone with an edition of the 6 Hours of Spa that seemed in the hands of the Toyota # 7 drivers, but that finished in triumph of the crew of # 8. In this way, Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley made the first triumph of the new WEC queen class, thus celebrating a successful debut of the new Toyota GR010 Hybrid. For its part, United Autosports Oreca # 22 achieved victory among the LMP2while the # 92 Porsche was the strongest GTE within the LMGTE-Pro category.

Despite the triumph of the Toyota # 8, The path to victory for the Japanese firm was not easy and the brand’s trio of drivers had to deal with the pressure of the Alpine # 36, even if the difference at the end of the race between both prototypes was more than a minute. For its part, Toyota # 7 finished in third position, a really bitter result for the LMH crew that had victory in their hands and who walked away from it after an unforgivable mistake by Japanese Kamui Kobayashi. As a result of this failure, the # 7 Toyota finished one lap behind the leaders and closer to the LMP2 than to the head of the race.

United Autosports’ Oreca # 22 has been the great dominator of the LMP2 category in Spa.

An LMP2 category in which throughout the weekend there was a great protagonist. After leading each of the free practice sessions and qualifying, United Autosports’ Oreca # 22 clearly scored the win in front of their pursuers. In fact, the two LMP2s from the JOTA team that completed the category podium closed the race more than one lap behind the American team’s car. A difference within a category of great equality that highlights the great work done all weekend by Filipe Albuquerque, Philip Hanson and Fabio Scherer.

The era of hypercars begins with the victory of the Toyota # 8 Read news

Leaving aside the Pro-Am victory of Racing Team Nederland’s Oreca # 29 and the development of the 6 Hours of Spa for the two categories of prototypes, the Belgian event also left an interesting battle in LMGTE-Pro. A duel in which the # 92 Porsche driven by Kévin Estre and Neel Jani was victorious. Almost 35 seconds later, the Ferrari # 51 finished the race, while the podium in the category was completed by the Ferrari # 52. For its part, victory in the LMGTE-Am class was left to the Ferrari # 83 of AF Corse led by Nicklas Nielsen.