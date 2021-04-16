Highlights from the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals

04/16/2021 at 11:34 AM CEST

Quique Briz

Fifth European semifinal in the history of Villarreal

The victory of Villarreal about him Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 confirmed the classification of the yellow submarine for the semifinals of the Europa League. And although the Croats sold their fur very expensive, the Croats Unai emery They overcome a new hurdle in European competition this season and become the team with the most wins this season in the Europa League. Of their twelve games played, they have won eleven and only left a draw in the group stage against him Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

In the semifinals he will face Arsenal, in a match that will perhaps be special for Unai Emery, former “gunner” coach and with very good records in the competition. It will be the fifth time that the yellow team reaches this phase. Of the previous occasions, three were in the Europa League or the old UEFA and they fell to Valencia (2003/04), Porto (2011/12) and Liverpool (15/16). In the Champions League, it was precisely Arsenal who removed them from the competition in 2008/09.

Villarreal, to semis of the Europa League | Mediapro

Slavia Prague had no options against an overwhelming Arsenal

The quarter-final match that seemed more even due to the result of the first leg (1-1) was decided very soon. The Arsenal, whose only options to be in Europe next season are to win the title, played possibly the best game of the season. Ten overwhelming minutes between 15 ‘and 25’ soon came down from the cloud to a Slavia from Prague that at that time saw how the VAR annulled an Arsenal goal and later came three goals from those of Mikel Arteta. The exhibits of players like Bukayo saka, Alexandre Lacazette or Nicolas Pépé they ended up leaving 0-4 on the scoreboard of Eden Arena.

In this way, Slavia falls again in the quarterfinals against a London team for the second time in three years in what could possibly have been the last European match of Jind & rcaron; ich Trpišovský at the head of the Czech bench, the great architect of the team’s feat. Meanwhile, Arsenal will see them in the semifinals against him Villarreal and wants to play Europe next season with the quota that the Champions gives to the winner of the Europa League. And is that the last time that the “Gunners” were without European competition was in 1995/96, precisely the year that Slavia Prague did reach the semifinals of the competition.

Arsenal beat Slavia Prague and will face Villarreal in the semi-final | Mediapro

The end of the adventure of a Granada that never stopped dreaming

It started at the Niko Dovana before him Teuta Durrës and ends up at Old Trafford against a whole Manchester United. Between the two dates, a Granada that continued to dream of all that passing countryside. Those of Diego Martinez they could not with the one that is probably the favorite to win the title in Gda & nacute; sk and here they end their historic campaign in the Europa League, where they have played with up to nine different rivals and managed to beat PSV Eindhoven or Napoli. In the Nasrid city they may well be proud of their first experience at the European level.

For their part, Manchester United ended up beating Granada thanks to their potential and their effectiveness in the rival area. Those of Ole Gunnar Solskjær They are one of the fittest teams on the entire continent and although Granada made them suffer for a few minutes of the tie, they surpassed the Andalusians with conviction and will face the Rome in the semifinals.

Granada say goodbye to the European dream: the summary of the defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford | MEDIAPRO

Roma reach the semifinals thirty years later

The tie between Rome Y Ajax at the Olympic, he certified the Italians’ passage to the semi-finals of the competition, although not without suffering. And it is that they should have seen how their rivals traced the tie with a goal from Brian brobbey and another from Dušan Tadi & cacute;. However, the Serbian goal ended up being annulled by the VAR due to a previous foul by Nico Tagliafico in the same play. Subsequently, the tireless Edin D & zcaron; eko would end up sentencing the tie for his own.

In this way, Roma achieves their return to the semifinals of the competition 30 years later. The 1990/91 season, the last in which the Italians played this phase, would end up reaching the final, where they would fall with the Inter. Now they will try to make things difficult for the Manchester United, which will be his next rival in this edition.

Roma draw against Ajax and are in the semifinals: the summary of the match | MEDIAPRO