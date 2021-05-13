Highlights from Prince Harry’s Interview with Dax Shepard

Prince Harry has opened up about his life in the United States, and given more insight into his decision to step down from senior royal duties and the spotlight in England. Speaking to Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, Harry said “Living here now, I can actually lift my head. I feel different, my shoulders have dropped, so have hers. We can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. ”

Harry also talked about the early days of his and Meghan’s relationship, when they had to worry about being photographed everywhere they went:

“The first time that Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending that we didn’t know each other, so texting from the other end of the aisle. There were people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks and coming up and saying hi, whatever, and I was there texting her saying, ‘Is this the right one?’ She goes, ‘No you want parchment paper. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Harry compared his life with the royal family to being in The Truman Show, saying, per The Express, “It’s a mix of the Truman Show and being in a zoo.” He continued, “The biggest issue for me was that, being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you.”

So glad Meghan and Harry were able to advocate for themselves and are living their best lives over in LA!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

