Close to turning 21, the right-back, Daniel Lima ended his cycle at the Fluminense base last season, and since then he has been part of the tricolor U-23 project. The player, who was one of the highlights of the Under-20 team in 2019, strictly follows the guidelines given by the club’s technical committee for remote training during the coronavirus pandemic, with an eye on realizing the dream of having a professional team opportunity. .

Daniel participated in the preseason with the main team of Flu (Photo: MAILSON SANTANA / FLUMINENSE)

“DaniBolt,” as he was nicknamed by his teammates, is an agile player who has shown a lot of determination in the defensive system and speed when attacking. The young man has as reference in the position the lateral of the Brazilian team and namesake Daniel Alves.

– I am a very intense side, when attacking I always go up, I like to be firm on the mark and always keep my maximum in every training and game. I have Daniel Alves as a reference, for everything he has done on the pitch and off the pitch. He’s a guy who has personality, humility and a history of life – said Daniel.

Daniel Lima participated in the entire pre-season with the main cast of Fluminense, and throughout the Carioca Championship he was called up a few times to train with the group led by Odair Hellmann, before the suspension of activities at the club.

– Whenever I am called to train with the main group, I do my best on the field, and try to make the most of it. Professor Odair is an Olympic champion trainer, so I always try to stick with him to learn everything I can. In each position he asks, when starting, to help with the marking, I try to learn in every detail.

During the period of social isolation, the player improvised a space at home, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, so as not to lose the rhythm and keep improving his physical form. From there, he participates in virtual training led by the tricolor technical committee.

– I’m training at home, doing technical and physical work. And since the 5th I have been doing live training with the rest of the players accompanied by the coaching staff. It’s good, because we can correct one or the other movement, with this monitoring the training is much more productive – explained Daniel.

