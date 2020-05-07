Volleyball from the São Paulo club will participate in a live on Instagram with LANCE !, at 4pm, and will tell their expectations when returning with the team to the elite of the Brasileirão

O THROW! it takes a bit of soccer to the fans to kill the longing for the sport while the coronavirus pandemic calls for social isolation. So, after defender Pablo, from Bordeaux, and midfielder Caio Alexandre, from Botafogo, the next guest of “De casa com L!” will be the midfielder Uillian Correia, athlete of RB Bragrantino.

At 30 years old, the player will participate in a live via Instagram, at 16h, with the L! and will tell you a little about their stories, challenges and career performances. At Red Bull Bragantino since 2019, he was a key player in the Brazilian Championship’s Serie B title and will speak of the expectation of returning with the club to the elite.

The midfielder has also had victorious passages in Ceará and Santa Cruz, where he won the Northeast Cup in 2015 and 2016, respectively. “Kroos do Nordeste” has also defended Vitória, Coritiba and Cruzeiro. In the curriculum, Correa has won two Cups in the Northeast, by Ceará (2015) and Santa Cruz (2016), and some state championships where he passed.

ON THE ‘HOME WITH THE BID!’

The “From home with LANCE!” is a program presented exclusively through the website’s Instagram. In the home office format, our team will receive exclusive guests from different spheres, such as athletes, professionals and digital influencers, in addition to the participation of readers with live questions. In order not to be left out, follow our Instagram (@diariolance) and Twitter (@lancenet).

