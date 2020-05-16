Player gave assistance to two and participated in the bid of the other two goals in the victory over Schalke 04, at Signal Iduna Park, on the return of the German Championship

One of Borussia Dortmund’s highlights in the 4-0 win over Schalke this Saturday, midfielder Julian Brandt celebrated the result after the match. The player participated directly in the Aurinegros’ four goals and was one of the best on the field.

Brandt was one of the best in the field for BVB (Photo: Martin Meissner / .)

– Of course, I would prefer the structure conditions to be normal. We all have to adapt. But you try to have fun in a situation like this. We had part of it. And what could be better than returning with a victory? – said the player.

The German midfielder also talked about the pace after so long without playing football. The German Championship was paralyzed for two months until the return this Saturday.

– We did well, even if it wasn’t perfect. Especially in the second half, we should have tried to maintain the highest level. But we did 3 to 0 relatively quickly, which put us on paper. In the end, the strength diminished. I thought it was good for the first game after so long. We can build on that.

Borussia coach Lucien Favre was also happy with the result at Revierderby, Germany’s biggest classic.

– It was a good game for us. The result is well deserved. We are very satisfied. You don’t know where you are before the first game. This is the case for all teams.

Goalkeeper Bürki, who completed 200 games this Saturday, spoke about the feeling of playing with an empty stadium and said he remembered his childhood.

Goalkeeper Bürki, who completed 200 games this Saturday, spoke about the feeling of playing with an empty stadium and said he remembered his childhood.

– It was nothing but the game we used to play as children. No spectators, just have fun. This was noticed by the team today.

