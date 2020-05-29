Every year the list of earnings by the world’s most important athletes has a great media resonance, which facilitates the Forbes Magazine, and this time it was not going to be less. With the surprising news that he is a tennis player, Roger Federer, who tops the standings, the world of basketball has much to ponder over the impressive profits generated by the great stars of the NBA. The best league in the world continues to be a very important economic asset and thus follows both sports wages and the sums of advertising.

Lebron James remains the great dominator in terms of economic performance of the NBA. The Lakers star has further increased his cache with the signing by the Los Angeles team and generates a whopping 60 million dollars in advertising contracts, in addition to a salary of 28.2 million. It occupies the fifth position in the global, followed by two colleagues: Stephen Curry, whose salary is higher than Lebron’s but generates $ 44 million in advertising, and Kevin Durant. It is these three that are in the top10, but if we pass this select club, we find Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo, among the 20 highest paid athletes.

It is convenient to put these figures in context and mention that there are a total of 35 NBA players among the 100 athletes that make up the Forbes list, a veritable barbarity that shows the dominance of the league as a competition that generates income. Sports performance salaries are very high, which makes it possible to include in this list names not as mediatic as Devin Booker, CJ McCollum or Bradley Beal or Khris Middleton. These are the Top 10 highest-paid players in the NBA according to the Forbes roster, segmenting the sports salary with advertising revenue, and pointing out its general position in the list.

Lebron James (5th): $ 88.2M; $ 60M in advertising and $ 28.2 in salary

Stephen Curry (6th): $ 74.4M; $ 44M in advertising and $ 30.4 in salary

Kevin Durant (7th): $ 63.9M; $ 35M in advertising and $ 28.9 in salary

Russell Westbrook (11º): $ 57M; $ 27M in advertising and $ 29 in salary

James Harden (17th): $ 47.8M; $ 19M in advertising and $ 28.8 in salary

Giannis Antetokounmpo (18th): $ 47.6M; $ 28M in advertising and $ 19.6 in salary

Kyrie irving (24th): $ 41.9M; $ 18M in advertising and $ 23.9 in salary

Klay thompson (28th): $ 38.8M; $ 14M in advertising and $ 24.8 in salary

Damian Lillard (30º): $ 37M; $ 14.5M in advertising and $ 22.5 in salary

Chris Paul (35º): $ 35M; $ 6M in advertising and $ 29 in salary



.