higher inflation should “reverse” by the end of the year

WASHINGTON, Apr 9 (Reuters) – If America’s projected acceleration in inflation this year is not reversed before the start of 2022, then the Federal Reserve “will have to take that into account,” the central bank vice president said on Friday. , Richard Clarida.

Strong demand and potential supply bottlenecks are expected to cause prices to rise in the coming months, above the Fed’s 2% target, “but our baseline scenario indicates that the situation we will see this spring (Boreal) should be reversed by the end of this year, “Clarida told the Bloomberg news agency.

Asked if the Fed would consider that its position may be wrong, Clarida said that “if by the end of the year inflation has not declined from the levels of mid-year, then we will have some good evidence.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)