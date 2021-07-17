Higher inflation hurts US consumer confidence in July

(Bloomberg) – US consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to a five-month low in early July, as mounting concerns about rising prices led to a sharp deterioration in purchasing conditions for expensive items.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary confidence index fell to 80.8 in July from 85.5 the previous month, data released Friday showed. The figure was lower than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey, which had a median projection of 86.5.

Consumers expect inflation to rise 4.8% over the next year, the highest level since August 2008. At the same time, they were more optimistic about the longer-term price outlook. The expected inflation rate over the next five to 10 years reached 2.9%, from 2.8% last month.

“Inflation has put additional pressure on living standards, especially in low- and middle-income households, and led to the postponement of large discretionary purchases, especially among high-income households,” said Richard Curtin, survey director. , it’s a statement.

“Consumer complaints about rising prices for homes, vehicles and household durables” reached an all-time high, Curtin said. The measure of the university’s durable goods purchase plans fell to 101 in early July, the lowest since April 2020, during the height of the pandemic.

Willingness to buy vehicles and homes fell to its lowest point since 1982, the report showed. Only 30% of consumers mentioned favorable conditions for buying homes, the lowest level since September 1982.

The current conditions indicator fell to 84.5 in July, the lowest since August, from 88.6. The college expectations measure dropped to a five-month low, from 83.5 to 78.4.

Read more

Despite concerns about higher prices, spending related to leisure time is likely to rise as more Americans resume travel during the crucial summer season.

The increase in spending on services would complement the demand for merchandise, which is still strong. Another report on Friday showed that retail sales rose unexpectedly in June, reflecting fairly wide increases across all spending categories and closing a strong quarter for household demand.

Original Note: Faster Inflation Takes Toll on US Consumer Sentiment in July

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP