higher fines against Google, Microsoft …

Apple is in the spotlight the European Union. And more specifically from the European Commissioner for Competition, the one already feared on the other side of the pond Margrethe Vestager.

The history of Apple and what Brussels intends to evaluate is well known: the conditions that the Cupertino company imposes on other companies and services in its App Store. And especially about if it uses these conditions of its ecosystem to disadvantage direct rivals with similar businesses, such as Spotify versus Apple Music. In short, an infringement of competition under European regulations that would also result in more expensive prices for the final consumer. Here we develop it thoroughly.

The comings and goings of Apple and its App Store come from afar, with the fight also with Epic Games open in the United States courts in addition to Spotify. In Europe, Apple had already been investigated for example after buying Shazam, but this new investigation aims to be much harsher, and the fines it faces could account for up to 10% of its global turnover.

However, it will surely take years for it to be resolved. Those who have already tried the weight of European competition law has been other giants such as Google recently and Microsoft in the past decade. A continuity of sanctions for anticompetitive tactics that many times, under the large numbers, have not yet been collected or are still pending appeal.

This is a review of some of the large fines that the EU has imposed on Big Tech – be careful, in terms of Competition, we leave aside those that are being investigated for privacy – and especially if they had any effect on the real consumer .

Google, more than 8,000 million but few changes for the user

Google has been the major focus of large fines from the European Commission in recent years. At least, that they have been closed, because although the Vestager team also has open lines of accusation against Amazon or Facebook in addition to Apple, these have not yet materialized.

Google currently owes more than 8.2 billion euros regarding fines to the European Union, which are nonetheless appealed. That is, it could be revoked or mitigated. Despite this, the search giant has already conditioned a section of its expenses to pay sanctions in recent years.

The following graph shows the highest fines imposed by the European Union on Big-Tech from the time of Joaquín Almunia at the head of Competition to that of Vestager.

It shows that Google (Alphabet) has been placed with the three largest fines in just the last few years, the most important imposed and that only had a comparison with the one attributed to Daimler, Volvo and other truck manufacturers for forming a cartel of interest in 2016.

The first sanction against Google in chronological order took place in 2017 for an amount of 2,420 million euros for policies that They benefited from their Google Shopping service over that of other rivals.

The second, in 2018, was the well-known 4,340 million fine for taking advantage of its Android ecosystem to maintain and strengthen the market share of its search engine and pre-installed applications such as the Play Store to other manufacturers.

The third and most recent – worth € 1.49 billion – fined Google for again using its overwhelming dominance in the online advertising industry to prioritize AdSense over other competitors’ programmatic ad systems.

Google changed, but making a profit for it

As we can see, all the sanctions were centered on the use that Google makes of its ecosystem to further prime its own services. Nothing new under the sun, on the other hand, and that has also fueled monopoly debates in America.

But how have these fines affected users? The truth is that rather little. Or rather, Google has even been able to turn the tables. In anticipation of avoiding new sanctions between 2018 and 2019, Alphabet implemented that Android users in Europe could choose their own browser instead of Chrome by default, and shortly thereafter it also enabled us to choose a different search engine instead of Google by default. also.

If we say that it was able to turn the tables, it is because Google devised this system to accommodate and space for alternative search engines through an auction system to be able to appear in the selection in each of the different countries. Thus, alternatives such as DuckDuckGO, Bing or Qwant had to go through the checkout.

Microsoft, the first giant punished in the European Union

A decade before Google was the main focus of the EU sanctions, Microsoft largely occupied that spot. The Redmond company had been taking advantage of its dominant position with Windows since the 1990s to impose its own added services and products. A very similar case to Google.

Between 1994 and 1998 companies such as Novell and Sun Microsystems (the creators of Java or OpenOffice, later acquired by Oracle) accused Microsoft before the Union and also in the United States that the company then led by Bill Gates imposed large royalties on them for integrating their programs into Windows.

Trial against Microsoft (in the United States)

That unfolded in the first major sanction in 2004, worth € 497 million -the largest at that time- and the obligation, in addition to changing its royalty policy, to offer a Windows system without Media Player.

The Microsoft of those years was actually more like a Facebook than the calm-looking company that Satya Nadella has managed to convey. It did not comply with all the conditions of the first sentence, and in 2006 a second was replicated, now worth 280 million.

And the ballot screen came to an end

Microsoft kept doing its thing and in 2008 he again received a historical sanction worth now 899 million -then lowered after appeal in 2013 to 860- for continuing with anti-competitive practices for other companies that wanted to provide their services in the Windows ecosystem – perhaps something reminiscent of the current accusations against Apple? -.

That was settled, now with the well-known ballot screen that allowed you to choose a browser other than Explorer in Windows and that in its early years it made the use of other options such as Firefox or Opera go up a lot.

But there was an epilogue left. In 2013, the Commission imposed a new fine upon detecting that this survey did not appear by default on all the equipment sold by Microsoft, which claimed that it was an error, but did not prevent it from having to face a new fine in 2013 of 561 million.

Intel, Qualcomm or Facebook: others fined by the EU

The shortlist beyond Google and Microsoft closes with Intel, at the time with a historical fine of 1,060 million However, it is paralyzed after being appealed in 2017. On that occasion it was accused of paying manufacturers for favoring the use of its microprocessors over those of direct rivals such as AMD.

Qualcomm was also seen in a similar after the agreement it had with Apple to be the main supplier of its chips in its iPhone in 2018, something that went against community regulations. Qualcomm was again fined for selling underpriced chips in 2019.

By last, Facebook faced a miniscule fine compared to previous ones of 110 million euros in 2017 due to hiding information during the investigation into the purchase of WhatsApp. Specifically, he told the EU that he had no way of linking Facebook users with those of the well-known chat, something that we now know is completely false.

