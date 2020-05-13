The Procon Foundation issued this Tuesday, 12, a technical note in which it provides for negotiations between higher education institutions (HEIs) of the private network and students to deal with the payment of installments during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The document, built in conjunction with the Secretariat for Specialized Education Modalities (Semesp), rules out a reduction in monthly fees, as the measure would cause irreversible damage to the sector.

“The agency understood that most of the resources obtained by higher education institutions go to their payrolls and that, in this way, an eventual generalized reduction in tuition fees will simply cause the sector to fall, not only putting at risk the survival of thousands of teachers and collaborators, but also preventing institutions from continuing to serve the most needy students, “said Rodrigo Capelato, Semesp’s executive director.

The technical note provides that the educational institution should provide a student service channel to deal with their financial situation and analyze the contractual situation of default, in order to “negotiate alternatives for the payment of tuition fees”.

The Procon-SP document also states that “the educational institution cannot refuse to respond to the request for scheduling the negotiation meeting, and must inform a date for negotiation within a maximum period of 15 calendar days, counting from the request for attendance. “, and establishes that” the meeting may be held remotely “.

An eventual lack of response from the institution after ten days of the request, without just cause, characterizes an abusive practice, under the terms of the Consumer Protection Code. And, in the event that a negotiation meeting is not scheduled, or if there is no agreement without justification on the part of IES, Procon-SP may open administrative proceedings against the institution.

During meetings with Procon-SP, Semesp presented a study carried out by Instituto Semesp with 1,257 institutions across the country. The survey reveals that more than 21% of HEIs may not be able to pay the May payroll and 39% will suffer a loss greater than 20% of net revenue in 2020, due to the increase in evasion and default in the current period.

The study also indicates that, in view of a horizontal reduction of 30% in tuition fees, about 30% of institutions would have to close their doors in 2020. “Procon-SP understood that all HEIs are adopting measures to guarantee the maintenance of classes, which continue to be taught remotely and online after the suspension of face-to-face classes, and that to support this virtual transmission, institutions are being forced to increase their expenses, “said Capelato.

According to the understandings maintained between Procon-SP and Semesp, the institutions will offer students “classes through distance technological resource, according to MEC Ordinance No. 343, of March 17, 2020, and related ordinances, throughout the period of public calamity caused by the pandemic, and it should clarify if the classes taught at a distance are recorded and reproduced more than once or transmitted live “.

