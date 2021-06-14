Higher 3-year inflation expectation in the US since 2013: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Inflation expectations in the United States are on the rise. The median of estimates in a survey of consumer views of price pressures over the next three years increased from 3.1% in April to 3.6% in May, marking the highest level in eight years , while the one-year expectations reached a record 4%. Inflationary hawks see a risk that higher expected costs take root in pricing behavior, while pigeons argue that the smaller rise in medium-term versus short-term expectations supports their view that the current outbreak of price increases is associated with the reopening of the economy and will be temporary.

Original Note: US Medium-Term Inflation Expectations Highest Since ’13: Chart

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP