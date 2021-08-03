‘High voltage’ returns and what happens in the networks was to be expected

Christian Gálvez, at the Telecinco premiere of ‘High tension’. (Photo: TELECINCO)

Christian Gálvez is back. And he does not do it alone, with him the popular contest High tension returns to the television grid. Telecinco premiered this Monday the format that Antena 3 already broadcast between 1998 and 1999 with the legendary Constantino Romero as presenter and which later went on to Cuatro between 2006 and 2008 with Luis Larrodera.

High tension is Gálvez’s new project after two years since the chain was forced to remove Pasapalabra from its grid. As he confessed to Joaquín Prat a few days ago in El program del verano, Gálvez had more desire than ever to take the reins of an entertainment program, despite the fact that it was on a “vacation” period. “I’ve been on vacation for two years,” he said with a laugh.

“There is only one place where electricity costs more than the house bill. East. This is not about bills, it’s about tension. High voltage. And, if you allow me, I don’t know about you, but personally, during this time, I have missed you a lot “, said the presenter during the start of the format.

In the networks, many have appreciated the return of Gálvez but, above all, they have remembered the first presenter of the contest: Constantino Romero, who died in 2013. This has even crept into the trends of Twitter in Spain.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE