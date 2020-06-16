TUESDAY, 06/09/2020 07:06
MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelectionLife and styleContactA + What you seeTV LiveTVLOTESCAUTESPUTS>> 2007> m.
Tuesday with maximum temperature of 37 degrees and mostly sunny sky with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon
INFO7
By: Alejandra Medina
See More of Air and Health
INFO7My accountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News
A + What you see
SERVICESRSS
Mobile Info7
INFO7 on Facebook
INFO7 on Twitter
Local news
National
International
Weather
sports
Shows
INFORMATIONSearch
Contact us
Job Bank
About
Notice of Privacy
* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
The post High temperatures persist in Monterrey appeared first on Analogik.