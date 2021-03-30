High-techs say goodbye to California and move to Texas

High-tech companies not only seek economic benefits in the Texas border region, but also a more dynamic multicultural environment (Photo: iStock)

The companies high-tech They found in Silicon Valley an ideal place to start and grow to become global technology giants; however, that ideal environment has begun to change.

At least that is how many high-tech companies that now see in Texas a territory much more conducive to settle and continue to grow.

Why are high-tech leaving California?

The exodus of companies that were born in Silicon Valley, located in the San Francisco Bay region of California, found several reasons that not only have to do with money in the new corridor in Texas.

In recent years, cultural diversity and bilingual environments some high-tech companies have attracted to cities like Austin to form what is now known as the Silicon Hills.

But that attraction has not remained in this city, but more recently the high-tech associated with entrepreneurial movements have looked further south, towards El Paso, on the United States border with Mexico.

The border attracts high-tech

The border area between Mexico and the United States has created a new hub of entrepreneurs and technology companies looking for better conditions compared to those offered in California.

Texas has gradually become the new home for entrepreneurs, but also for large firms such as Oracle and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, even for big names like the CEO of Tesla, Elon musk.

According to the EFE news agency, the border region between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, in Chihuahua, Mexico, becomes the arrival zone for dozens of executives and employees of these companies, after having left California.

What are they looking for in Texas?

The migration of hight-tech companies to Texas is mainly related to two phenomena: lower operating costs and a multicultural environment and bilingual more dynamic.

In Texas, less taxes are paid, in fact in this state companies do not have to pay Income Tax, outside of the federal tax that all Americans must make.

Taxes for companies are among the lowest in the United States and the regulation for these sectors is still very lax, in addition to the cost of living is significantly lowerfor both employees and employers.

Home equity is a notorious parameter in this regard. According to the Zillow real estate market, the median home value in El Paso is $ 155,000, while in San Francisco it is $ 1.5 million, and in Palo Alto, the heart of Silicon Valley, it can be up to $ 3 million.

Not to mention the housing costs across the border, in Ciudad Juárez, which are even lower; however, in this city the problem has to do with insecurity.

The pandemic fueled the exodus

The growth of the Austin-El Paso-Ciudad Juárez corridor as a new high-tech business hub was definitely driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The normalization of work from home or home-office It triggered the move from California, which was notorious from a follow-up to the investments that were made in this border region of Texas.

“Last year, starting in July, we started to see a very strong increase in investments,” said The Bridge Accelerator spokesperson, Omar Saucedo.

The Bridge Accelerator is a startup accelerator supported by Microsoft and operates on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

“Being on the border helps us make the flow of our business between the United States and Mexico much simpler. It is a region that is always open to experience and to try new things: we must not forget that Ciudad Juárez was already a pioneer with Mexican manufacturing at the time ”, highlighted the co-founder of PPAP Manager, René Pons.

The stage on the border is not only beneficial for the big high-tech, but also for the startups and startups.

