High sugar intake in adolescence can increase the risk of colorectal tumors



Sugary drinks are the largest source of added sugar in the American diet.

Limiting the consumption of added sugars from childhood and adolescence may help reduce the risk of colon cancer in adulthood.

A new research led by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health reveals that high consumption of foods and beverages with added sugar during adolescence may increase the risk of colorectal cancer precursors.

The study notes that people who consume large amounts of simple sugars and sugar-sweetened beverages in adolescence may have a increased risk of developing colorectal adenomas than people who consume smaller amounts. Colorectal adenomas are benign tumors that can be precursors to cancer.

In the study published in March 2021 in the journal Gastroenterology, data from 33,106 Nurses’ Health Study II participants who provided dietary information for adolescents in 1998 and subsequently underwent a lower gastrointestinal endoscopy between 1999 and 2015.

The evidence on sugar consumption and an increased risk of colon cancer is still limited. So far, both the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute do not list sugar as one of the foods that increase colon cancer risk.

Some experts believe that sugar itself can cause cancer. One of them is researcher Lewis Cantley, director of the Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. One of his studies published in the print edition of Science shows how high fructose corn syrup stimulates the growth of colon tumors in mice.

Sugar, obesity and cancer

Added sugars (added during preparation or at the table) could favor a factor that does increase cancer risk. Added sugar provides zero nutrients but many added calories that can lead to extra pounds or even obesity.

Being overweight or obese increases the risk of colon and rectal cancer in both men and women. The American Cancer Society states that if you are overweight or obese, your risk of developing and dying from colorectal cancer is higher.

While more research is still needed on high sugar intake and increased risk of colon cancer, limiting intake can promote overall good health. High sugar intake is linked to an increased risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and inflammation in the body, it can increase the risk of heart disease.

Processed meat

Processed meat is one of the foods for which there is sufficient evidence that it increases the risk of colorectal cancer. The World Health Organization considers this type of meat carcinogenic to humans.

The WHO stated in 2015 that each 50-gram serving of processed meat consumed per day increases the risk of colorectal cancer by 18%. The risk increases with the amount of meat consumed.

