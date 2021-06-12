High steel prices hit all parts of the economy

(Bloomberg) – The steel industry is booming like never before as the global economy recovers from the pandemic, and everyone from home builders to appliance makers is feeling the ripple effects.

Demand is so frantic that in recent weeks, mills in the United States have stopped receiving orders from customers, according to Dan DeMare, director of sales for Heidtman Steel Products Inc.DeMare said mills will not receive new orders until late summer with the intention of being able to clear the current arrears.

In a global economy currently shaken by tight supply and inflation concerns, moves by mills could indicate problems with future deliveries and even higher prices for a key commodity for a wide swath of industries. Today, around the world, around 225 kilograms of steel are used per person each year, uses range from paper clips and cars to skyscrapers and toasters.

The price of steel in the US has tripled in the last 12 months, while the economic recovery was faster than expected and took producers by surprise, while in China futures reached a record after the Authorities pledged to cut production in an attempt to control emissions. Prices have also risen in Europe, so imports can only increase a certain amount even if the United States lifts the tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.

“The sharpness and speed of the moves has been something I’ve never seen before,” said Phil Gibbs, an analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets in Cleveland. “I’ve been covering this space for about 15 years, so I’ve seen some pretty crazy races.”

While the prices of all commodities have risen, the 220% rise in US steel in the past year dwarfs other high-flying ones like copper and crude. Standard and Poor’s index of steel companies, including Nucor Corp., Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. and US Steel Corp., rose 69% in 2021, achieving the best performance of the benchmark during the first five months of the year. anus.

Just 10 months ago, this rebound seemed unimaginable to steel executives, who said it would be at least 2022 when demand for metals would return to pre-pandemic levels. The rapid recovery and slow growth of steel plants depleted inventories that were already low during the height of the pandemic.

Wood, a market where producers also fell short amid a surprise surge in housing demand, is one of the few materials with comparable returns.

No appliances

Carl Harris, who has spent 36 years building houses, said he is considering two-month delays on refrigerators, stoves and dishwashers. Delivery times that are normally two to three weeks are now up to half a year in many parts of the country, he said.

The delay means Harris cannot install the appliance package to market the two-bedroom home in Newton, outside of Wichita, Kansas, even though the rest of the home is ready. The builder said other builders in the area are also having trouble getting plumbing fixtures, which must be installed before a certificate of occupancy is issued.

“A lot of steel goes into the appliances, so we’ve seen a long delay in getting some of these in order to deliver these homes,” said Harris, who is a managing partner at Harris Homes in Wichita. “We are seeing a significant shortage.”

Drilling in the shale patch is also getting more expensive, as rising prices for steel, cement, and other supplies and services drive higher costs for drillers, Citigroup Inc. said. Drilling used in new wells could rise about 50% in 2021, he said.

Executives at Ford Motor Co. said in a first-quarter conference call that the company has seen commodity prices rise primarily for aluminum, steel and precious metals. The automaker is expecting to see a $ 2.5 billion increase in commodities between the second and fourth quarters, “so that will affect us as we move into the rest of the year,” said John T. Lawler, Ford’s chief financial officer.

