High standing housing, resilience to the crisis

On this occasion, the Real Estate Corner had the participation of three experts from the sector such as Guillermo Gartéiz-Gogeascoa, commercial director of Atalaya Castelar (MAZABI, Heritage Management), Gonzalo Robles, CEO of Uxban and Ignacio Ortiz, director of market research by Activum.

We all have fancy neighborhoods like La Finca, La Moraleja or Conde Orgaz in Madrid, Pedralbes or Sant Gervasi-Turó Park in Barcelona, l’Eixample or Pla del Real in Valencia or La Zagaleta in Marbella. But how has luxury housing evolved during the pandemic? Are there opportunities in the sector? Where is it headed? These are some of the issues addressed by the experts invited to the Real Estate Corner this week.

“High standing housing has suffered because in the end the pandemic is a moment of illiquidity, with few operations, especially during confinement, but to draw a positive lesson from the pandemic what it has done is to explode that bubble of expectations that they had sellers in 2019. That year the market was a bit cold because demand was still high, but it was not willing to pay the prices that were being asked and the Covid-19 has allowed those perspectives to have lowered, so it was opened a quite important window of opportunity to be able to buy between June and November. The market since the announcement of the vaccination in November has been well sustained, with a resentment in price much lower than expected”Says Gonzalo Robles, CEO of Uxban.

“We all expected housing adjustments in the market in general, but we are not finally seeing it and we would have to look for the explanation in other macroeconomic factors. In the case of luxury housing there has been a drop in expectations, there has been an adjustment, but it is also true that the luxury sector encompasses very exclusive buildings, buildings that are very difficult to achieve, renovations that are also difficult to access them… In Madrid, the Chamberí district, Salamanca, is in high demand, at the same time it is important to highlight foreign demand, which continues to break the market. There has been an adjustment, although there is a lot of appetite for that product and little offer ”, says Ignacio Ortiz, director of market research at Activum.

Read more

Guillermo Gartéiz-Gogeascoa, commercial director of Atalaya Castelar (MAZABI, Heritage Management), comments, for his part, that “the adjustment of Madrid and Barcelona has made other areas such as Santander rebound, with sales of 9,000 per m2, also the Costa del Sol, Balearic Islands … Above all, We have seen this evolution in coastal areas, homes that have a garden, second residence for people arriving from Madrid… due to the Covid-19 situation ”.

Many areas of Spain that have seen how operations in luxury housing rebounded, although Madrid and Barcelona continue to be benchmarks in terms of rehabilitation, architecture … This week’s Real Estate Corner also spoke of the interest of large Latin American patrimonies in these two cities, especially the capital of Spain, and specifically from Mexicans and Venezuelans.

In the case of Barcelona, ​​the Catalan capital has suffered a 29% decrease in this real estate segment due, in addition to the crisis linked to Covid-19, due to the political factor and the uncertainty that the ‘procés ‘independentista of 2017 and the Catalan housing law, which the Constitutional Court has declared in some of its parts as illegal. “Madrid right now is among the five capitals of the world in luxury, ahead of Barcelona, ​​which until a few years ago was above the Spanish capital,” underlines Robles. In the case of Madrid, the price adjustments reach 6-7%.