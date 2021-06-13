‘High School Musical: The musical: The series’, a small step for the LGTBQ representation, a big step for Disney

Disney doesn’t exactly have a good relationship with the LGTBQ collective. Despite the fact that on the first day of June, Pride month, their social networks ran to publish that “we all fit under the rainbow”, the truth is that transsexuals, bisexuals, homosexuals and others sheltered under that rainbow flag have long been asking for a real representation that does not finish arriving. Even some of their own creatives, such as Alex Hirsch, creator of ‘Gravity Falls’, came to point out the hypocrisy of saying publicly that Disney supports the collective but then demanding behind closed doors that any LGTBQ representation on screen be eliminated because “they may lose the precious pennies of Russia and China.” What little we have seen of diversity in company titles has been either extras in the back of a scene (‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’) or secondary characters easy to eliminate in homophobic countries (LeFou in ‘La bella and the beast ‘or the cyclops from’ Onward ‘). It is in animated series, such as ‘Star against the forces of evil’, which was the first Disney series to show a kiss between two people of the same sex, or in ‘The Owl House’, which has its first bisexual protagonist, where they are trying to break through walls stone by stone.

Disney privately: Cut the gay scene! We might lose precious pennies from Russia & China! Disney publicly:? Honk honk we put rainbow bumper sticker on Lightning McQueen today CONSUME OUR PRODUCTS TEENS https://t.co/1eco8YgaoP ? Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) June 2, 2021

If Disney queerbait is frustrating enough, let alone introducing series like ‘With love, Victor’, which deals directly with a teenage boy’s problems accepting his sexuality and how his family and friends react, and putting it on Star, Disney + ‘s “for seniors” brand, which allows more carcasses to be blocked by parents using a parental pin so that children are not contaminated with diverse stories that can make them feel less alone, help them understand their feelings or simply show them what rich and diverse that this world is to prevent the already worrying number of intolerant around us from increasing. That ‘Out’, the Pixar short, was the main title of the streaming platform to show some LGBTQ diversity, and that it is still starring adults, at this point is simply insufficient.

But there is a series within the Disney + catalog that is taking very positive steps towards that need for representation, and that is ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. The spin-off of the famous trilogy of musical films already featured Carlos and Seb, played by Frankie A. Rodriguez and Joe Serafini, in the first season. Two East High lads who eventually got into a relationship and even go to the high school dance together. On Disney +. No parental pin in between because its rating is for all audiences, so it cannot be blocked. That same series has taken “Seblos” to the next level in ‘The Quinceañero’, the fifth episode of the second season, in which we have seen Seb throw a surprise birthday party for his boyfriend.

Step by step

In that chapter we not only see them holding hands and calling each other with affectionate names, we have also seen them kiss. Obviously in 2021 we should be many steps ahead of this, but taking into account where we started with Disney, it should also be noted when they do something well in this regard, although of course it is very sad that we have to settle for this. But Seblos can make a difference in a lot of LGTBQ girls and boys who may not have access to Netflix or HBO so easily but can see the Disney platform because it is “safe” in the eyes of their parents.. That they come across a plot like that of Seb and Carlos and see that those things they feel can also be felt by characters from their favorite series, who have the right to fall in love and who they are, is something that must be valued. ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ is a very white title, with just the right dose of drama. How important it is also to show older children that two boys can fall in love and do not have to split their world in half, that they can be reciprocated and live their relationship happily. Here there are no homophobes or bullies who break their moment, and even so in the chapter they come to deal very naturally with how Carlos lived without hiding his pen from anyone, and how Seb, who admitted living in the closet for much of his childhood, he was inspired by the freedom that Carlos gave off. Such positive LGBTQ characters can even change the thinking of some parents who watch the series with their children, spark positive conversations to learn together in diversity. But here the important ones are those boys and girls who finally see how the company that provides the most content is finally making them part of a central plot and finally showing them that they exist too. Normalize, that’s the key. Carlos and Seb’s sexuality is only one of the parts of their personality, it is treated and lived alongside many other things.

This is not going to stop us from asking Disney for much more. This plot we could expect many years ago. Where are the transsexual characters, for example? At this rate we can expect them by 2035. If they really want to be able to wear the rainbow flag without people throwing themselves around their necks for coming looking only for the money of the collective, if they really want to use the power of being one of the most influential entertainment companies in the world, they have to put a lot more batteries and show that under the Disney castle we really do fit all and all year, not only when appropriate. Let them think about LGBTQ children and the impact they can make on them. Let them think of the educational work they can do on themselves and on their parents. Let them think about the values ​​that they can transmit if they really bet on diversity, if they really embraced the love that they like so much and what they really put aside were the voices of hate that make the world a smaller and darker place. Ask Netflix how the boycotts have gone every time they have upset someone. The world is unequivocally diverse, it is about time that the worlds to which we escape were also diverse.