Mexico City.- Areas considered to be at high risk of contagion in the Magdalena Contreras city hall are under a sanitation process to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

These are communities such as Pueblo Nuevo Alto, San Bernabé, Tierra Colorada, Cuauhtémoc and El Rosal.

The mayor of La Magdalena Contreras, Patricia Ortiz Couturier, explained that she intensified the sanitation of public roads and streets, especially those designated as areas of greatest risk of contagion.

“From the beginning we are going to start in the areas where there are more infections by neighborhood, statistically we have the numbers that the Health Jurisdiction has shared with us, we are going to start in the part of Pueblo Nuevo Alto and we will get to San Bernabé to avoid infections,” said Ortiz. Couturier.

The mayor explained that in this phase 3 of greatest risk of contagion, sanitation and disinfection work in public spaces and streets throughout the district are carried out by trained personnel using specialized equipment.

“All the necessary security measures are being taken in different public spaces of the mayor’s office, especially in areas of high risk of contagion that the capital government has signaled with the placement of messages: Beware! High contagion zone !, in places such as street markets, markets, and areas with a high concentration of people, so that citizens can identify places where there may be a greater risk of transmission and reinforce their prevention measures and Healthy Distance, “added Patricia Ortiz Couturier.

Also, the sanitation protocols have been implemented by the mayor’s office in medical offices, health centers and public health care spaces, in the five public markets and street markets in the area to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Seven24.mx

ebv