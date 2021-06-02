High returns on cannabis investments

If someone wants to invest with Juicy Fields of Spain, what are the steps to follow and what to expect, in what period of time?

The process does not vary from country to country. Users can purchase their first plant immediately after creating their account. Juicy fields offers four different varieties of products with different characteristics, such as growing periods, harvest number and price. Once the buyer has purchased the plants, the profit can be made in 108 days.

In which countries does it operate?

It is a global online platform accessible from anywhere in the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Berlin, and we have offices in Malta, Latin America, South Africa, and we will soon open offices in more locations around the world.

As a global company with an international mindset, we seek to have a presence in different parts of the world, which will undoubtedly help us to understand our potential clients – the local peculiarities and the idiosyncrasies of the countries are very important in these businesses – and to learn from them. different markets, which will naturally propel the company forward and help it grow on a more global scale. For example, we have partners distributed all over the world: in Portugal, Colombia, Denmark, South Africa, among many other countries.

Is the company listed on any index or stock market?

Although we are a young company, we hope that Juicy fields have a good position in the stock market once we make that leap, due to the growing market demand for medical cannabis.

Development in the medical field and growing research are closely related to the demand for medical cannabis. Factors such as population growth, and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, brain disorders … can improve market revenue at an accelerated rate. Medical cannabis has a wide range of applications.

Most investors, medical professionals, major pharmaceutical and biotech companies and their research practices are driving the growth of the medical cannabis market.