New high resolution images of jupiter reveal its turbulent infrared weather and some holes.

To obtain these unprecedented sharp images, a team of researchers from NASA and the University of California, Berkeley, combined data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Juno probe orbiting Jupiter, and the Gemini Observatory on Earth. The team released the images along with a research article on The Astrophysical Journal.

“We want to know how Jupiter’s atmosphere works”Michael Wong, an astronomer at the University of California, Berkeley and first author of the article, said in a press release.

He added: “This is where the teamwork of Juno, Hubble and Gemini comes in.”

How did you manage to obtain these images?

The Gemini Observatory, located in Hawaii, collected some of the highest-resolution infrared images from a terrestrial telescope using a technique known as “lucky imaging.”

Images from ground-based telescopes can sometimes be blurred due to atmospheric effects, but lucky images can capture brief moments when those effects are minimal. The end result is images with clarity that rivals the output of telescopes in space.

Bringing these select images from each Jupiter region together, the group created an unprecedented infrared portrait of the entire planet.

Along with Jupiter’s new lightning mapping, the images reveal that the dark patches on the planet’s Great Red Spot are holes in its cloud cover, and not different types of clouds.

“It’s kind of a bluff,” Wong said of the Great Red Dot in a press release. “You see bright infrared light coming from cloud-free areas, but where there are clouds, it’s very dark in the infrared.”

A look at Jupiter’s turbulent weather

When Juno surrounds Jupiter, it picks up radio waves from lightning deep in the planet’s atmosphere. The researchers combined the coordinates of those rays with images from the Gemini and Hubble telescopes.

They discovered that the beam forms around 64-kilometer-high cloud towers that rotate and exchange heat in a process called convection, which rises above the water clouds deep in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

“Scientists track rays because it is a convection marker, the turbulent mixing process that transports Jupiter’s internal heat to visible clouds”Wong said in a statement.

Finally added:“Ongoing studies of lightning sources will help us understand how convection on Jupiter is different or similar to convection in Earth’s atmosphere.”

An illustration of lightning, convective towers, clear water clouds in Jupiter’s atmosphere.

