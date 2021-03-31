high rates of depression and anxiety among health workers during covid

The pandemic It has posed significant challenges for workers in the healthcare sector. In addition to facing a heavy workload and limited psychological support, many of them have feared for their own safety.

So far, multiple articles have revealed high rates of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during the covid-19 in this collective. However, those reviews did not address the many studies conducted in China, where the first outbreak of the disease occurred.

One in five professionals has experienced depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder in the current health crisis. For the general population, the prevalence is around 4%

A new review by researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (United Kingdom) has analyzed 65 studies on the subject published in 21 countries of all the world. The experts conducted the search for articles in English and Chinese that were conducted between December 2019 and August 2020 and addressed the prevalence of mental disorders in 97,333 health workers.

“This review provides the most complete synthesis of the prevalence of depression, anxiety and PTSD among healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the inclusion of publications in both English and Chinese,” he explains to SINC Nathaniel Scherer, one of the authors. “We have confirmed how this group is experiencing high symptoms of mental disorders at this time.”

The results, published in the latest issue of the journal PLOS ONE, reveal that one in five professionals have experienced depression, anxiety or PTSD in the current health crisis. Specifically, 21.7% depression, 22.1% anxiety and 21.5% PTSD. It should be noted that, in the Middle East, the studies carried out showed the highest rates of depression (34.6%) and anxiety (28.9%).

“To put these figures in context, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that, in normal times, the world population has a prevalence of around 4% for both depression and anxiety, including PTSD,” he adds. Scherer.

How to support health workers

The mental health of the health community, which has been at the forefront of the response to covid-19, is cause for concern. “The new findings could help with policies and initiatives to provide urgently needed psychological support in health professionals,” says the researcher.

But in order to address them, it is also important to understand the underlying causes. Is it a heavy workload that causes stress, fatigue, and burnout? Is it the fear of contracting the disease? Is it the time spent away from loved ones?

The authors insist that it is essential to listen to professionals and respond to their needs. “Otherwise, these high rates could last beyond the end of the pandemic”

“There may be many aspects that contribute to these elevated symptoms, but this study cannot explore them as we look at the prevalence. The contributing factors need to be investigated further, ”Scherer emphasizes. “So would work with health personnel.”

Thus, the authors insist that it is essential to listen to professionals and respond to their needs. “Otherwise, these high rates could last a long time, beyond the end of the pandemic, and that is not something that anyone wants. There must be a quick and decisive response to support a group that has worked tirelessly to help others ”, he concludes.

