High prices, shortages and inflation, Biden’s first 100 days in the US.

MiamiMundo – Diario Las Americas

In a memo issued this week by the White House, the Biden Administration tried to defuse mounting fears about the direction of the US economy.

The change of government at the end of January 2021 brought with it a radical transformation of the economic policies of the Trump Administration that not only kept the economy afloat during the beginning and the most difficult stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, rather, they promoted a solid and sustained recovery.

The priorities in Washington went from a substantial and defined support to the business sector in the United States (USA) to environmental and social projects that function as a mirage, far from the necessary and effective strategies to get out of an economic recession, in this case caused by the pandemic originating in China.

The return to energy dependence caused by the increase in regulations against the oil industry, the closure of the Keystone XL pipeline and others from Canada such as the Enbridge company in Michigan, the elimination of the federal subsidy to this productive sector and the limitation Oil extractions in maritime and land areas skyrocketed the price of gasoline before the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline pipeline network and, of course, also of construction materials and an extensive list of essential consumer goods and services.

The first economic stimulus package of 250,000 million dollars for the rescue of the airlines, protection of small and medium-sized businesses and jobs; vaccine research and screening tests; and a second of 2.2 trillion dollars with an unprecedented scope in US history in economic and humanitarian rescue – with direct payments to taxpayers of $ 1,200 – became a vital support for the country at the beginning and at the peaks of the pandemic. Even the third package of 900,000 million (with subsidies of 600 dollars) contributed to consolidate the economic recovery, which began in July 2020, in traditionally low consumption months such as January and February.

The AIDS

Without Republican backing, Democrats made $ 1.9 trillion of federal funds available to Biden, described by analysts and lawmakers as an “unnecessary waste of money” that would create more problems than solutions. Nonetheless, the plan ran its course.

The head of the White House recently announced the delivery of between $ 250 and $ 300 for each child under 17 years of age for 12 months for all American families, including those who are in the country illegally, as happened with the check of $ 1,400 delivered to criminals serving sentences in federal and state jails across the country.

The Treasury Department reported that 39 million families will receive the subsidy as of July 15.

Economists criticize that the government continues to offer subsidies that discourage job searches. Millions of Americans have chosen to stay at home by receiving more money, at less expense, than at their jobs. Now the money for children is added to that received by unemployed people of their own free will. 8.1 million jobs were created in March and only 67% were filled.

A survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business [NFIB] o National Federation of Independent Business found that 44% of small businesses had jobs they couldn’t fill.

Jobs are surplus, employees are lacking

Restaurants and stores in the US have increased wages as an urgent measure to attract more workers and be able to serve a wave of customers, given the decrease in COVID-19 infections.

McDonald’s, Sheetz and Chipotle are just a few of the companies that compete against Amazon ($ 17 an hour), Walmart and Costco by offering a raise, in some cases of $ 15 an hour or more.

Wage increases in times of excess liquidity also contribute to an inflationary boom, as most companies raise prices to cover additional costs. Some businesses may absorb them or invest in automation to make up for the shortfall.

“Customers are coming back faster than restaurants are able to onboard,” explained Josh Bivens, director of research at the Institute for Economic Policy. “By raising wages, they can get more workers, but at the same time spending increases.”

More than a dozen states, including Alabama, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana, and South Carolina, will drop federal unemployment benefit funds, considering them more harmful than beneficial to their economies at this stage.

Unemployment benefits cost the American taxpayer $ 40 billion each week.

Far from reality

“People do not realize that all these social programs that the Biden administration has prioritized and the aid it gives out finally has to be paid for. That cost is being passed on to their children and grandchildren as public debt, ”says economist and federal contracting expert Rafael Marrero.

“The Joe Biden government is totally disconnected from reality, from the true needs of the American people and the economy of the country. They want to raise the minimum wage and offer free careers in colleges and universities with more taxes for private companies, ”said Marrero.

“Small and medium-sized businesses make up 67% of the US economy. The government of Biden has become the competition of the small company, when it should defend it ”, pointed out the economic analyst.

The amount of money circulating in the US without a supply backup due to the fall in production, labor shortages, a brake on consumption due to the increase in prices, fewer direct investments and the limitations that still persist due to the pandemic are fueling inflation. which already exceeds 4% year-on-year with an average outlook from the Federal Reserve (Fed or Central Bank) of 3% of the core inflation rate, when it was expected to be around 2.1% or 2.2% on this date.

The figure is the largest increase in year-on-year core inflation in the US since January 1996.

The high prices

If we refer to the wholesale price index in April, the record amounts to 6.2% compared to the same month of 2020, according to the Department of Labor.

One of the biggest increases for consumers is in the purchase of vehicles and homes. In the auto sector, semiconductor shortages have slowed car inventory across much of the country, pushing up buying prices to a record 10%, the biggest increase since 1953.

In the real estate sector, the displacement of buyers from several states ruled by Democrats due to strict tax reforms for the wealthiest and the violence encouraged after ordinances against police departments, have affected the new property values.

This type of buyer with high purchasing power is paying prices well above the national average of mid-2019 and 2020. It is estimated that the increase in the value of properties in exclusive areas of Texas and Florida, for example, exceeds 18% .

Wood and steel showed an increase of 60% compared to April 2020; gasoline 49.6% in the same period, pork 51%, tin used in electronic circuits, vehicle components and batteries doubled in value.

The wooden frame of a three-bedroom, two-story home now costs $ 36,000 more than a year ago, according to the US Federation of Builders.

Cereals, used in the production of multiple foods, climbed 220% in one year, their highest level since 2016.

Transitory inflation?

Almost all the indicators that measure inflation grew in April at a rate not expected by economists, which sows even more doubts about whether the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates to reduce inflation, but these types of measures lead to other measures. serious problems such as the brake on investments, consumption and the sale of properties, a sector that until now had fought the economic recession with amazing health for many experts.

White House advisers have downplayed bulging debt of nearly $ 30 trillion and inflation, calling it “transitory and controlled.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in February that “the increase in debt would be offset by the sale of bonds and interest rates at almost zero over a period of more than two years.” The important thing – he added – is to stimulate the economy, referring to the package of 1.9 trillion.

The truth is that the Biden administration turns to optimism to calm what many observe with great concern: a setback in the economic recovery, high prices, labor discouragement, rising inflation and a shortage of products.

You don’t have to be an economist to realize that the outlook is not very encouraging and if that perception is not yet within the walls of the White House, then the immediate future could be much worse.