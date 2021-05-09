High prices, huge debt and record trade deficit in the US.

Miami World – Diario Las Americas

The prices of building materials, fuel and essential consumer products have skyrocketed in recent months, in the face of an unprecedented trade deficit and debt amounting to $ 30 trillion.

Although the economy is progressing in its recovery, thanks to the emergency measures taken at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and during 2020, concerns of damaging inflation due to high prices have increased at levels not expected by analysts at beginning of the year.

Rumors circulate among large investors on Wall Street about a possible rise in interest rates in the US due to high prices and fear of uncontrolled inflation, despite the fact that Jerome Powell – president of the Central Bank (Federal Reserve) has reiterated since By the end of 2020, “the interest rate will remain between 0 and 0.25%, even if inflation exceeds 2%.” Year-on-year inflation in April rose to 2.6%, with a tendency to continue its rapid rise.

The economy “overheats”

Among positive omens about the continuity of a solid and sustained recovery in the US, which began in July 2020 after a contraction of 31.4% in the 2nd quarter due to the closure of the economy, analysts and federal entities consider that it has entered in a “reheating” process. The term means that economic growth is located above the productive capacity and generates an imbalance and an increase in inflation, because the demand exceeds the goods that are offered.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged on May 4 that interest rates in the country may have to rise to control the “overheating” of the economy, statements that contrast with those of the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

“It may be that interest rates have to rise slightly so that our economy does not overheat,” Yellen said in a virtual meeting, referring to the term used by economists for a sudden rise in prices.

With high demand, logistical problems caused by the global pandemic and dependence on supplies from the US, the prices They have escalated dramatically.

Prices skyrocket

The value of cereals, the basis of many processed foods, rose 220%; oil costs 30% more, crude is around $ 70 a barrel and its derivatives -such as gasoline [regular]- Nears 3 dollars a gallon in several states. The national average is $ 2.89 compared to $ 1.77 a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), which groups together industry organizations.

Erecting the wooden frame of a home in the US now costs $ 36,000 more on average compared to months ago. Tin, used in electronic circuits, auto parts and batteries, doubled in value in one year and is at its highest value since 2011.

Due to the rise in plastics, paper and sugar, companies such as Procter and Gamble, Kimberly-Clark and Coca-Cola have already announced that they will increase the price of their products.

Among the most spectacular increases is that of pork: 51% in a year, according to the US Department of Agriculture, and the increase that has occurred since 2020 in eggs, beef, bread, milk, and other dairy products like yogurt and cheeses.

The shortage of semiconductors in the automotive industry has caused serious damage in the production of large companies such as Ford and General Motors for several months. Ford, for this reason, will stop producing more than 1 million vehicles with an estimated loss of 2.5 billion dollars.

Regarding the real estate sector, the sale value of properties rose between 8% and 14%, depending on the area of ​​the country. In states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, the price of homes has risen considerably due to the massive exodus from Democratic states such as New York and California, due to tax reforms and other radical laws implemented.

Exports decrease, direct source of income

The list is extensive and the brake on the rise in prices does not seem to have an end close in correspondence with a record trade deficit since March 2021 (74.4 billion dollars), 5.6% more than in February.

Imports remain on an upward line (+ 6.3%) at 274.5 billion dollars, indicates a report from the US Department of Commerce.

In the first quarter of 2021, the trade deficit for goods and services grew to $ 83.2 billion; 64.2% above the same period of the previous year. While imports continued to climb, exports (source of direct income) yielded 21,000 million dollars.

The strategies and the dilemma

As part of the analysis, it cannot be ignored that the public debt is at 30 trillion dollars, driven by stimulus packages that kept the economy afloat at the beginning of the pandemic and helped tens of thousands of companies and millions of Americans to survive , but they also discouraged job search with weekly benefits by states that exceeded the usual wages in different sectors. The effects have started to be felt now.

If the government decides to raise interest rates, it slows down the economy, it can regulate inflation, but investments would stop. The sale of Treasury bonds, through which most of the US debt is paid, would also decline.

At this crossroads, one would have to wait what risks the federal regulatory authorities will take: if they maintain the timely and effective strategies during the Trump administration or change them after more than a year of pandemic and mass vaccination against COVID-19. Meanwhile, Americans will continue to pay high prices to the detriment of consumption (which drives 68% of the economy) and individual and family finances.